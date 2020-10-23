Check This Out for Oct. 23

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Grain Valley vs. Belton

Sport: High school football

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Moody Murry Field, Grain Valley High School

What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles (7-1) play host to the undefeated Belton Pirates with the top seed in Class 5 District 7 and the Suburban Middle Six Conference title on the line. A win gives the Eagles a three-way tie for the conference title with Belton and Raytown and likely the top seed in the district. A loss likely drops the Eagles to the third seed. Belton enters 8-0 after going 0-10 last season.