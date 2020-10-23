Prep football roundup: Raytown pulls away in third quarter to thwart Patriots

By The Examiner staff

Truman kept it close against Raytown for nearly a half in a Suburban Middle Six football battle Friday.

Leading 15-12, Raytown scored late in the first half and scored 29 unanswered points to pull away for a 44-12 conference victory over the host Patriots Friday night.

The win gave the Blue Jays a share of the Suburban Middle Six title because Grain Valley defeated previously unbeaten Belton 22-0 Friday. All three teams finished with 4-1 conference records.

Zahmari Gray again starred for Raytown (6-3), rushing for 222 yards on just 15 carries – an average of 14.8 yards per carry – and scoring four touchdowns.

After the Blue Jays grabbed an early 7-0 lead on quarterback Nathan Whitebear’s 6-yard touchdown run, Truman answered when Dimitri Smith took a Quincy Scott pass and scored from 15 yards out. Raytown, though, blocked the extra point kick to keep a 7-6 lead.

Gray made it 15-6 Blue Jays when he returned a kick 40 yards for a score and ran in the two-point conversion.

Scott, though, connected with Chris Rhodes for a 75-yard scoring strike to make it 15-12 after the two-point conversion pass failed with 6:13 left in the first half.

Whitebear scored on a 5-yard run with 1:57 to put the Blue Jays ahead 21-12 at halftime.

Gray took over, scoring three rushing touchdowns – the last on a 94-yard jaunt – to put Truman (0-9) away.

Scott finished 8 of 16 passing for 137 yards and the two scores. Rhodes finished with five receptions for 110 yards.

PEMBROKE HILL 44, VAN HORN 6: A shorthanded Van Horn team failed to muster much offense in a regular season ending loss at Pembroke Hill Friday.

Van Horn finished with a 4-5 record with the fourth seed in Class 4 District 7.

Pembroke Hill built a 24-0 halftime lead to improve to finish the regular season 5-2.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 21, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 7: Taylor Wilson scored two third-quarter touchdowns to break open a tight Suburban Big Eight defensive battle and lead visiting Lee’s Summit West to a victory in the regular-season finale Friday.

Leading 7-0 at halftime on Jackson Surratt’s 28-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, Wilson scored on runs of 55 and 26 yards in the third quarter to extend the advantage to 21-0. Wilson finished with 109 yards rushing on 24 carries.

Tre Baker connected with Devin Blayney on a 39-yard touchdown pass with 7:42 left in the fourth quarter, but that’s all the Broncos could muster as they head into district play with a 4-5 record (2-5 Big Eight).

West (6-3, 4-3) held North to just 137 yards of total offense.

ST. MICHAEL 33, LATHROP 13: Ellis Edwards ran for three touchdowns to lead St. Michael the Archangel Catholic to a victory over Lathrop Friday at St. Pius X High School.

The teams both had open dates because of COVID-19 concerns by their regularly scheduled opponents and agreed to meet at St. Pius for a game.

Edwards scored on a 15-yard run, John Morris scored on a 45-yard play and Caleb Briggs scored from 25 yards out to build a 20-7 lead for the Guardians (4-4).

After Lathrop (1-6) cut it to 20-13, Edwards scored on an 80-yard run and a 6-yard run to allow St. Michael to pull away.