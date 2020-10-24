Eagles blank Belton to capture top seed, share of conference title

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

As Hunter Newsom visited with family, friends and fans following Grain Valley’s 22-0 win over previously undefeated Belton Friday, his little brother was getting impatient.

“Come on, let’s go,” said 9-year-old Colby Newsom, a mini-me to his big brother. “This is crazy, let’s go.”

Hunter grinned, praised Colby for being a great little league football player, and talked about the 8-1 Eagles’ biggest win of the season because it helped them claim a share of the Suburban Middle Six Conference championship, earn a bye week heading into the postseason and a No. 1 seed in the district.

“I’m hoping – we’re all hoping – that this isn’t our biggest win of the season because we want to make a long playoff run this year,” said Newsom, a senior linebacker who anchored an Eagles defense that held the 7-1 Pirates to 187 total yards of offense.

“But this is our biggest win of the regular season. When we lost to Raytown (21-14 on the last play of the game) last week, it hurt. But it got us all focused for tonight. I just knew we were going to come out and play a great game offensively, defensively and on special teams.”

Newsom led both teams with 11 tackles and, for good measure, scored a rushing touchdown.

“Belton is really big, and we played a defense tonight that slowed them down and stopped them,” Newsom said. “And our offense really came up big tonight. But what I’m most proud of is the way we adapted and adjusted following that loss last week.

“It’s something we’ve done starting in the summer, when the COVID thing broke and we had to make adjustments and adapt to a new way of training. This week, we worked hard and made adjustments and adapted to some things that made us a better football team, and it paid off tonight.”

Sophomore defensive back Keagan Hart continued to show why he’s one of the most important pieces of the Eagles’ defensive puzzle as he came away with two interceptions.

“I read the quarterback and the receiver,” said Hart, as Newsom gave him a hug and playfully tousled his hair. “This was a big win because it means we’re off next week and can work on and clean up the mistakes we made tonight.

“We won, but there are a lot of things we can do to be a better football team.”

Four of the Eagles’ defensive highlights came on Hart’s two interceptions, a stop on a Belton fourth-and-one run early in the game and a tackle Newsom made in the first quarter that assistant coach Ryan Adams said “You could feel in the press box.”

When the defense wasn’t making life miserable for the Pirates, Cole Keller was doing an effective job of running the Grain Valley offense against Belton’s usually stingy defense, which had not allowed more than 14 points in a game this season and had allowed an average of just 7.6 points per game.

The senior quarterback had 17 carries for 131 yards and a 2-yard touchdown that sealed the win in the fourth quarter.

Newsom scored on a 3-yard touchdown run and Jaxon Wyatt added a 7-yard score. The Eagles also scored on a third-quarter safety when the Belton punter elected to step out of the back of the end zone rather than risk a blocked punt.

“It was really cold and windy and I didn’t do a very good job of passing the ball,” said Keller, who was just 4 of 14 for 46 yards. “But my line was amazing tonight and we did a nice job running the ball. After a 22-0 win, I don’t have any complaints, but I know we have to work hard and cut down on our mistakes and we’ll do that at practice this week.”

Wyatt, who finished with 97 yards on 21 carries, was caught up in the moment.

“This is my first championship of any kind, and I’m enjoying every minute of it,” Wyatt said as the Eagles shared the conference title with Belton and Raytown, which also had 4-1 records. “With a week to prepare for our next opponent, I feel like we can play even better than we did tonight.”

Eagles coach David Allie couldn’t get off the field because of interview requests, congratulatory handshakes and pats on the back.

“The guys really got it done tonight,” Allie said. “A week off will be great to get the guys some rest and to help the guys who are banged up heal a little bit. We had a great practice Wednesday and we played tonight like we practiced that night.

“The guys were fired up, we played a great defensive game and all we have to do is clean up some mistakes to keep playing great – and that bye week will help us do that.

“I’m so proud of all our guys. They came to play tonight!”