Lee's Summit North, Rockhurst end football seasons because of virus

Lee’s Summit North became the second area high school football team to end its season early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

North activities director Mike McGurk released a statement Wednesday afternoon that the Broncos were ending their season because of a positive coronavirus test on the team.

The Broncos were scheduled to play at Nixa Friday in the first round of Class 6 District 3 play but will forfeit. That means the end of the season for North because the game is a district playoff.

It was the second team in as many days to end its season. Rockhurst declared Tuesday that it was also ending its season because of a positive test.

"Unfortunately, the Lee’s Summit North football team will be unable to participate in any further games for the remainder of the 2020 fall season,” the statement from McGurk read. “Working in conjunction with the Jackson County Health Department, it was determined that the entire Lee’s Summit North football team would need to quarantine for two weeks due to a positive COVID-19 case within the program. This two-week quarantine prohibits the team from participating in any postseason games.

"We do feel fortunate that our student-athletes had a complete nine-game season. The players and coaches worked extremely hard with guidelines in place all summer and fall in order to have a chance at a successful season. Many lessons were learned and relationships formed during this football season. We are proud of all of our players and coaches, and we are disappointed for our seniors as the season has come to an end."

Nixa will advance to play the winner of Lee’s Summit West and Springfield Kickapoo in a district semifinal on Nov. 6.

Blue Springs still remains on schedule to play its Class 6 District 4 football game against Park Hill Friday at Peve Stadium despite Rockhurst ending its season early because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Blue Springs lost 42-20 to Rockhurst and former Wildcats head coach Kelly Donohoe Friday in the regular-season finale at Peve Stadium.

On Tuesday, Rockhurst announced it was forfeiting its Class 6 District 3 first-round game against Joplin that was scheduled for this Friday. That means the end of the season for the Hawklets.

“It is with sadness, but hope in looking to the future, that Rockhurst High School will forfeit the remainder of its 2020 varsity football season,” a statement from Rockhurst read. “In collaboration with the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department, it was determined that varsity football competition should be ceased due to a positive COVID-19 case within the program. The final conclusion made between Rockhurst and the Health Department was that all team members must be quarantined for two weeks following the positive case, resulting in a forfeit of this Friday’s district quarterfinal game.”

Blue Springs practiced Tuesday and was on track as of Wednesday afternoon to play the district opener against Park Hill Friday at Peve Stadium.

Joplin, the No. 5 seed, will advance to face the winner of Friday’s game between top-seeded Raymore-Peculiar and No. 8 Lee’s Summit in a District 3 semifinal on Nov. 6.