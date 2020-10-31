Motivated Stephens leads Wildcats to district rout

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

In a game that featured 83 points and 988 total yards of offense, it might seem blasphemous to highlight the play of an offensive/defensive lineman.

But you would get few arguments from anyone who saw 6-foot-6, 315-pound all-state tackle Beau Stephens following Friday night’s 55-28 Class 6 District 4 victory over visiting Park Hill.

As Stephens met family members on his way from the field to the locker room, he was greeted by Tim Crone, a former assistant and head coach who spent more than a decade as the school’s activities director.

Crone, now retired and a color analyst for KCWJ Blue Springs football radio broadcasts, grabbed Stephens’ hand and shook it, saying, “I’ve been at this school longer than anyone around here and I have never seen an offensive or defensive lineman have the type of game you had tonight.

“Son, you made all of us proud tonight.”

When Crone left, Stephens turned to his family and said, “That’s Tim Crone. He spoke to the team before we played Rockhurst. To have him say something like that about me really means something.”

WIldcats coach David White shared Crone’s sentiment after his team advanced to the Nov. 6 district semifinal against top-seeded Liberty (9-1).

“The big man was pumped up before tonight’s game, “ said White, after his Wildcats evened their record at 5-5 in his first season as the new head coach. “He was in a different mindset than I had ever seen.

“He’s one of those big, silent leaders who goes out and leads by example. But tonight he had some important things to say before the game and then he went out and not only led by example, he dominated on the offensive and defensive lines against a good Park Hill team.”

The Wildcats carried the ball 40 times for 342 yards, and most of the big-play runs came behind Stephens’ blocking.

“Beau was the man tonight, the man!” said receiver Isaac Harkness, who finished the night with six receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. “Beau and the guys on the line gave Patrick (Maloney) time to pass and they opened up some big holes for our backs.

“Beau is the best lineman in the country ... the best in the country!”

Stephens, who has committed to the University of Iowa, wanted to talk about his team.

“Coach told us before the game we were going to go out and play a good team, and that we were going to need the offense, defense and special teams to all come through, and we did,” he said. “The offense was great tonight. Our backs were pretty amazing, rushing for all those yards. And even though we gave up some points and yards, they are a high-scoring team and I thought we did well defensively.

“And our special teams have been strong all year. It’s so great to win your final game on your home field.”

On several occasions, Stephens pancaked not just one but two defensive lineman from his tackle position and he blew through the Trojans offensive line without being touched to harass quarterback Anthony Hall (17-of-45 for 370 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions), including two stadium-shaking sacks.

“The way Beau played tonight inspired all my football brothers,” Harkness said.

Stephens was quick to add, “This guy (Harkness) is the most inspirational guy on the team. He fires me and everyone else up at practice and at games. He’s the best!”

The first play from scrimmage indicated what type of night it would be as DeAndre Thomas broke behind a Stephens block and rushed for an 80-yard touchdown at 11:45 of the opening quarter.

Dalesean Staley then caught a Maloney pass for a 7-yard touchdown to make it 14-0.

“We were clicking on all cylinders early in the game and our offense and defense brought it tonight,” said Staley, who also had a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown. “This was just a complete team win.”

Thomas, who suffered a lower body injury at 9:45 of the second quarter, finished the game with 10 carries for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Lamana Tapusoa took his place in the backfield and carried the ball 17 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats amassed 570 total yards.

The Wildcats picked off Hall four times and forced five turnovers, but he completed touchdown passes of 57, 76 and 75 yards to keep the game interesting.

“There are some things we need to work on, and we’ll work on them this week,” White said. “Now, we get to play Liberty again, and they are a great team. They beat us (46-28) in our first game this season, and it would be great to go up to their place and have another big game like we had tonight.”