Prep football roundup: Truman can't hold early lead in season-ending loss

By The Examiner staff

The Truman football team had little trouble with its starts this season.

It’s the finishes that weren’t so great.

The Patriots saw a winless season come to a close after jumping to an early lead in a 27-17 Class 5 District 7 loss to a Belton team that entered with only one loss.

Truman, which finished 0-9, capitalized on two Belton turnovers to grab a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

Freshman defensive back Michael Larry picked off a Belton pass and returned it for a touchdown for a 7-0 lead with 8:24 left in the first quarter. Another turnover led to Josh Dixon’s field goal to make it 10-0 at the 4:39 mark.

The Patriots clung to a 10-6 halftime lead but allowed the Pirates back into the game with a pair of turnovers that allowed them to race to a 27-10 lead after three quarters.

Noah Whisenhunt caught a touchdown pass from John Chapin with 1:47 left but Belton (9-1) hung on to advance to the district semifinals against Raytown (7-3), a 36-0 winner over Sedalia Smith-Cotton.

LIBERTY 48, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 28: Blue Springs South put up a fight against the top-seeded Blue Jays but fell Friday night in a Class 6 District 4 first-round game to finish the season 1-9.

Liberty (9-1) advances to meet Blue Springs (5-5) in a district semifinal on Nov. 6.

OAK GROVE 51, KNOB NOSTER 15: Brendan Griffin rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns to lead Oak Grove to a rout of visiting Knob Noster in a Class 3 District 7 opener Friday.

Hunter Jones threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Silas Hicks and Griffin ran in a two-point conversion to put the Panthers (6-1) ahead 8-0.

After an Iverson Sirom touchdown run cut it to 8-7, Griffin dominated the second quarter with scoring runs of 3, 28 and 1 yards for a 29-7 halftime lead.

Griffin’s 6-yard scoring run early in the second half made it 36-7. Jacob Andell added a 1-yard TD run and Clynton Stewart scored on an 89-yard romp in the fourth quarter as Oak Grove advanced to next week’s district semifinal against Summit Christian Academy, a 42-30 winner over Pleasant Hill.

ST. MICHAEL 42, VERSAILLES 7: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic raced to a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised to a Class 2 District 7 first-round victory over Versailles Friday night at Lee’s Summit North High School.

Ellis Edwards ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 carries and Dillon Zaun added a TD run and threw for another pair of scores as the Guardians advanced to next week’s district semifinal against top-seeded Butler (8-0), which received a first-week bye.

Edwards ran for a 9-yard score and Zaun completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to John Morris for a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

Edwards and Zaun plunged in for 1-yard scores sandwiched around Zaun’s 57-yard scoring strike to Edwards to make it 35-0. Zaun was 6 of 10 passing for 126 yards.

Edwards added an 11-yard score in the third quarter.