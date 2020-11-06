Prep football roundup: Unbeaten Butler ends St. Michael's season

By The Examiner staff

St. Michael the Archangel kept it close until the fourth quarter but undefeated Butler pulled away for a 41-20 Class 2 District 7 football semifinal victory Friday night.

St. Michael finished the season 5-5.

Trailing 6-0 after the first quarter, the Guardians grabbed a 14-6 lead in the second period. Ellis Edwards plunged in from 2 yards out and Max Ellis kicked the extra point to give St. Michael a 7-6 advantage.

Quarterback Dillon Zaun scored on an 11-yard keeper with 6:27 left in the first half for the 14-6 lead.

Bryce Miller scored on a 9-yard run with 2:45 left in the half to and a Brendin Patrick two-point conversion run tied it at halftime.

Brandon Melton and Bryce Miller scored on short touchdown runs in the third quarter to put Butler ahead 26-14.

Zaun threw a 16-yard scoring pass to Nicholas Haggerty to cut St. Michael’s deficit to 26-21, but Melton scored on a pair of 2-yard runs in the fourth to ice it for the Bears (9-0).

Edwards finished with just 20 yards rushing on 11 carries but had 73 yards receiving on three catches to lead the Guardians. Zaun completed 17 of 33 passes for 192 yards and one score.

SUMMIT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 35, OAK GROVE 0: Oak Grove was no match for the Summit Christian Eagles and quarterback Grayson Sprouse in a Class 3 District 7 semifinal Friday at Panther Stadium.

Summit Christian grabbed a 14-0 first-quarter lead and pulled away in the second half to end the Panthers’ season at 6-2.

Sprouse had a hand in every touchdown, running for three and throwing for two more. His 1-yard plunge and 11-yard scoring pass to Griffin Kliewer put the Eagles (8-3) up in the first quarter.

He ran for 1- and 36-yard touchdowns in the third quarter and sealed it with a 5-yard scoring pass to Kliewer with 9:54 left.

Lucas Eckles carried the load in between, rushing for 118 yards on 11 carries. Sprouse finished with 72 yards on 14 carries and was 11 of 22 passing for 146 yards, two TDs and two interceptions.

SCA limited Oak Grove to 257 total yards, 170 on the ground, and matched Oak Grove’s two interceptions.

Carson Smith led Oak Grove with 69 yards rushing on 15 carries.