Versatile weapon: Bosserman's adaptable skills help power Grain Valley's offense

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

Grain Valley football coach David Allie had an ace up his sleeve last Friday.

As his 10-1 Eagles squad dominated all phases of the game in a 42-7 Class 5 District 7 championship victory over a Raytown Blue Jays team that handed his squad its lone loss of the regular season, he thought a small change might make a difference.

"We wanted to switch some things up offensively, and Parker Bosserman was a big part of the switch," said Allie, who called Bosserman's No. 15 on all eight carries of the opening 68-yard touchdown drive that gave the Eagles a quick 7-0 lead at the 7:53 mark of the first quarter.

He capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.

"I knew we were going to carry the ball more and really establish our running game," Bosserman, who usually lines up as a receiver, said with a grin, "but I had no idea I was going to be the guy carrying the ball.

"They just kept calling my number and my line did a great job. That was the perfect way to start that game."

Senior quarterback Cole Keller, who has played football with one of his best friends since second grade, raved about Bosserman's opening series.

"When you hand the ball to Parker, nothing but positives come out of it," Keller said. "It takes three guys to tackle him, how can you defend that?"

The answer was simple Friday night: You can't.

When asked about their lengthy playing careers, it brought a smile to Keller’s face. When Keller injured his knee near the end of last season, Allie installed Bosserman as the starting quarterback and he led them to the Class 4 state quarterfinals, where they lost 38-21 to the same Platte County team the Eagles will meet in a Class 5 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday.

"It's amazing, we have always been in the same backfield every season since kindergarten," Keller said. "We're constantly picking each other up, making each other better, and it's created a lifelong bond, on and off the field.

"If I ever need anything I know I can count on him 100 times out of 100 times and that is special, especially nowadays."

Following the district championship win over Raytown, linebacker/running back Hunter Newsom, who had a touchdown run and 16 tackles, including two sacks and two for losses, paid his senior teammate a backhanded compliment.

"He's the most intimidating 130-pounder on our team," Newsom said. "I don't like to tackle him at practice – he runs hard. He's always running hard."

And just for the record book, Bosserman tips the scales at 150 pounds.

"It doesn't matter what he weighs, Bosserman is a gamer," Allie said. "He'd stomp on his grandmother's face to beat you. You give him the ball and you see a football player in action."

Following a spirited Monday night practice session longtime defensive coordinator Pete Carpino shared a moment with the team, explaining, "Friday is over! It's done! We played a great game and now, we have to play another great game against Platte County."

That message struck a chord with Bosserman.

"I think we can play even better than we have been playing," Bosserman said. "We're all focused and concentrating on football. We're sitting together in classes in school because we don't want to get infected and force our team to be quarantined.

"We're watching film, we're practicing hard. We're doing everything we need to do to give ourselves the best chance to beat Platte County this Friday."