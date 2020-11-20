Check This Out for Nov. 20

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Grain Valley vs. Platte County

Sport: High school football

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Platte County High School, Platte City

What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles (10-1) travel to Platte City for a rematch of last year’s Class 4 state quarterfinal with the Pirates (10-1). Only this time it’s a Class 5 quarterfinal. The Pirates ended the Eagles’ season last year with a 38-21 win before losing to Webb City in the state championship. The Eagles are coming off a 42-7 rout of Raytown in the District 7 final, while the Pirates topped Staley 33-13 in the District 8 championship. The winner advances to a Nov. 28 state semifinal against Webb City or Lebanon.