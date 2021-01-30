2020 Football Defensive Player of the Year: Eagles' Newsom let play do his talking for him

By Bill Althaus

Getting Hunter Newsom to talk about himself might be more difficult than sneaking past The Examiner’s 2020 Defensive Player of the Year near the goalline.

So to find out what type of impact the Grain Valley High School linebacker makes on the field, you talk with his teammates.

“He’s a beast!” said quarterback Cole Keller, The Examiner’s Offensive Player of the Year. “Man, I am so glad I don’t have to play against him. He gets that look and you know he’s going to make something happen.”

Added defensive lineman Donovan McBride: “Hunter is a great teammate, a leader, everything you would want from a linebacker. He’s made some big hits – big time hits on people!”

And sophomore defensive back Keagan Hart added, “He’s our leader. When you want to see how it’s done, you watch Hunter.

“And he’s really treated me like a teammate, not a new kid or a sophomore. He’s great.”

In the spring of 2020, when all high school sports were canceled across the country, Newsom worried about his senior season.

“It was the summer of anxiety,” said Newsom, who will continue his football career at the University of South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. “I knew I had to have a good season to get a scholarship, but even more important to me was being with my brothers one more season out on the football field. I can’t even imagine how those guys felt who lost their last season last spring.

“I was hoping that would not happen to us.”

It didn’t.

And he responded with a stellar season that included 173 tackles (75 solo and 18.5 for a loss), 7.5 sacks, four hurries and one interception while helping lead the Eagles to a 10-2 record and a state quarterfinal appearance in their first season moving up to Class 5.

He was named Class 5 first-team all-state by the coaches and the media and was a semifinalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is given to the top lineman or linebacker in the metro area.

As a running back, he carried the ball 34 times for 207 yards and six touchdowns.

“Whatever we needed,” Keller added, “on either side of the ball, we knew we could get it from Hunter.”

The 6-foot-1, 200 pounder was also named the Suburban Middle Six Conference Defensive Player of the Year, the Grain Valley Defensive Player of the Year and the team MVP – winning the Hammer Award.

“I couldn’t have accomplished anything without my coaches and my teammates,” Newsom said. “I learned so much from (2020 grad and linebacker) Seth Dankenbring, who brought it every game.

“I’d watch Seth and do whatever he did, because he did it right – on the field and at practice.”

Newsom quickly became a team leader and was voted captain by his teammates.”

Eagels coach David Allie said he could spend hours talking about Newsom.

“Hunter is one of the best leaders we’ve ever had at Grain Valley High School and one of the best leaders I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching,” Allie said of Newsom, also a two-time state qualifier in wrestling. “I’m so happy he’s been honored by The Examiner, because I didn’t see everyone play last season, but I never saw anyone do for their team what Hunter did for ours.

“He’d live in the weight room if we let him and he’s relentless on the field. He is a prime example of why wrestlers make great football players and vice versa – the only way to make him quit attacking is to carry him off on a stretcher.”

While the Eagles enjoyed a successful season after jumping up to the Suburban Middle Six and Class 5, reaching the state quarterfinals, Newsom has an admission to make.

“The best thing about winning an award like this, and it’s a great award and I am so honored,” he said, “but I’d trade it all for one more win, one more game with Coach Allie and Coach (Pete) Carpino and my brothers at Grain Valley.

“I’m going to miss them, man, am I going to miss them. But it’s been a great ride.”