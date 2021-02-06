Van Horn's Mitchell relishes chance to play college football

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

As Sean Mitchell visited with friends and family members inside the Van Horn High School auditorium, football coach William Harris chuckled as he enjoyed the moment from the back row.

“Sean is in his element,” Harris said before Mitchell signed his national letter to play football at NCAA Division II William Jewell College, “he’s loving every moment of this. As much as he loves to talk – and he does love to talk – I’ll always remember him for his football legacy.

“He meant so much to our program, and now, we’re all excited to see what he does at the next level.”

He will not be throwing touchdowns or running for 100 yards per game, as he did for the Falcons football team from his quarterback position.

What he will be doing is trying to keep Cardinal opponents from throwing touchdowns with his new responsibilities as a defensive back.

“People think of me as a quarterback,” said Mitchell, who shared the decorated stage with his mother Lisa Banks, his football coach, friends, family members and basketball coach Max Sollars and his Falcon basketball teammates.

“But I’ve been all-conference as a cornerback and safety. I know the position, but there are a lot of things I’m going to have to learn to really be effective at William Jewell, and I can’t wait to get started.”

When asked if the signing made it all seem real, Mitchell smiled and nodded in agreement.

“Man, four years – where have the last four years gone?” he asked, flashing that trademark smile. “I wanted to do everything I could to help make our football team special.

“I worked hard and left everything on the field, at practice and in games. It means a lot to me to have so many people here today to help me celebrate – Coach Harris and Coach Sollars, my basketball guys, my mom and my family.

“A day like this only happens once, and to share it with so many great people in my life makes it even more special.”