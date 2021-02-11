Breaking: Van Horn promotes OC Byrd to head coach

Van Horn High School has promoted offensive coordinator Roshaad Byrd to football head coach.

Van Horn activities director Chris Corrie announced Byrd’s hiring on Twitter Thursday morning.

Byrd had served as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator for the last five seasons under the man he replaces, William Harris. This will be Byrd’s first job as a head coach.

“Roshaad Byrd takes the reins for the Van Horn Football program. The former Southern Miss standout has been the Falcon's Offensive Coordinator the past five years. Let's go!” Corrie tweeted.

“Couldn't be more fired up for this opportunity!!! Falcon Nation here we come!!!” Byrd responded on Twitter.

Byrd takes over for Harris, who resigned in January to take the job as head coach at his alma mater, Raytown South. Harris was 22-30 in his five seasons with the Falcons, including 17-15 the last three seasons.

Byrd, a native of Meridian Mississippi, played defensive end for Southern Mississippi, appearing in 40 games and recording 19 starts from 2006 to 2010.