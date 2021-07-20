Keeston Terry 'excited' to get to return to Blue Springs High School as an assistant football coach

By Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The Blue Springs High School football team has a new defensive coordinator – one with strong ties to the purple and gold.

A coordinator addition to coach David White’s staff might not surprise the Wildcats’ faithful, but the name of the new coach might catch a few fans off guard because he shredded defenses when he starred for Blue Springs from 2007 to 2009.

Keeston Terry, who won the Otis Taylor Award as the top receiver in the metro area in 2009 – his third consecutive Class 5 all-state season at wide receiver – has joined the second-year coach’s staff as the one in charge of the defense.

And he can’t wait to help the Wildcats lay the foundation for a new and successful program that survived COVID-19 last season and got better as the season progressed, finishing with a 5-6 record.

“I wanted to come home, come back to Blue Springs, and it all just kind of happened by chance,” said Terry, who converted to the other side of the ball for college and was an All-MIAA safety at Pittsburg State after playing two seasons and making 11 starts at Kansas.

He spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant at the University of Iowa, when he heard there might be an opening at his alma mater.

“I let folks at Blue Springs know that I was interested in returning to the high school, and Coach White reached out to me,” Terry said. “There was a PE position open at Valley View, and I accepted it.

“And he offered me the D-coordinator position, and I accepted. I had no idea what he was going to offer, and I am so excited to be the team’s new defensive coordinator.”

The defense could be a strength for the Wildcats with the return of three all-conference players in defensive end Ike Ezeogu and linebacker Carson Willich, who have both verbally committed to Iowa State, and linebacker/defensive back Dalesean Staley, who has verbally committed to Northern Iowa.

“There may be some growing pains early on, but we’re all excited,” Terry said. “We’re young, and we don’t have much depth, but these guys want to learn – they are hungry to learn, and we’re here to teach them, coach them up.

“And so far, it’s been great. I hope we can re-establish the grassroots, little league football programs like I had when I was growing up playing football in Blue Springs.

“We knew about the game and were ready to hit the ground running when we got to high school.”

As White watches Terry work with a group of defensive backs, he smiles.

“What a great young man, and a great hire for this program,” White said. “He came in here and had the instant respect of our coaches and our players. You mention his name at the high school, and everyone remembers what a great player he was and what a great man he is.”

And while he dominated on the offensive side of the ball in high school, he took his considerable schools to the defense when in college and while serving as a grad assistant at Iowa.

“I’ve studied defenses, I’ve played against them,” Terry said with a laugh. “And I know what it takes to stop a good offense. This is a big challenge, and I can’t wait to see what happens the rest of the summer and what happens when we start practicing for the season.”