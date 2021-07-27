'I felt like I was home': Blue Springs defensive end Ike Ezeogu commits to Iowa State

Bill Althaus

The one part of being a member of the Blue Springs High School football team the past three seasons that means the most to senior defensive end Ike Ezeogu is the family aspect.

“We’re not a team, we’re a family,” Ezeogu said after a recent practice session. “I moved to Blue Springs from Lee’s Summit when I was in the fifth grade, and to be honest with you, I didn’t know a lot about Blue Springs football.

“Then I started playing and loved it. I didn’t grow up watching all the great players from the past — like Carlos and Khalil Davis and Elijah Lee (a trio who now play in the NFL) — but I hope that after this season I can be mentioned along with them as one of the great defense players in Blue Springs history.”

Second-year Wildcats head coach David White said he believes that wish could become reality.

“It’s tough being a first-year coach and replacing a guy who did it all here,” White said, referring to Kelly Donohoe, who won 191 games and four state titles over two decades, “but having a stud like Ike on the defensive line sure helped.

“And the best thing about that is that he was just a junior. And we have him back this year, and we’re expecting big things from him.”

Ezeogu chooses football at Iowa State

Ezeogu will be able to concentrate on his final high school season as he recently committed to play football at Iowa State University, one of many Division I programs that offered him a scholarship.

“It was like being in Blue Springs. From the minute I stepped on the Iowa State campus, I felt like I was home, like I was part of a family,” Ezeogu said. “It’s kind of hard to describe, but I knew that was where I wanted to go.

“Now all the recruiting is over and I can concentrate on my senior year.”

And he has two special goals in mind for the 2021 Wildcats.

“First and foremost, I want to help our team win a state championship,” Ezeogu said. “We learned a lot about Coach White and a lot about each other last year (a 5-6 season that saw the Wildcats improve each week). And I think we are going to surprise a lot of people this year.

“And I would like to be an all-state defensive end. I know if I play to a high caliber, that will help make my team better and our defense better.”

Last year, following an outstanding football campaign, Ezeogu averaged 14.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for a successful Blue Springs basketball team, creating speculation that he might play college basketball.

“I heard all that talk, and I love playing for Coach (Adam) Jones,” Ezeogu said. “But when it comes down to it, football is my sport, and I believe that is the sport I could have the most success playing in college.”