Lee's Summit North junior Cayden Green volunteers with The Clash youth football tournament

When Lee's Summit North coach Jamar Mozee asked for volunteers to work The Clash, a football tournament that included 105 teams from 13 states, the first Broncos player to answer the call was junior offensive lineman Cayden Green.

However, one of the most highly recruited underclassmen linemen in the nation could only work Friday and Sunday.

"He told me, 'Coach, I wish I could work all three days but Saturday I'm visiting LSU.' I told him that was just fine," Mozee said, chuckling. "Something like that could not happen to a better young man or a better family. He's going to LSU – and he was offered a scholarship – and he's just two years older than some of the kids playing in The Clash."

Green is now used to life in the fast lane, as more than 20 Division I powerhouses have offered him scholarships, but helping his coach took priority last weekend.

"On Friday, I got to school about 8 or 8:30 in the morning, and helped set up the food," Green said. "Then in the afternoon I shot a lot of video of the games to be used as a highlight video for the tournament.

"Then, I left about 5:30 and left later that night to go to LSU. It was a great – but short – trip and I got back home Sunday and worked the chain crew for some games and helped clean up when it was all over."

When asked about Mozee's comment about his age, Green chuckled.

"I'm not going to lie, it's kind of crazy – but good crazy," Green, a polite and respectful young man who Mozee said "is easy got cheer for and support." “I'm lucky to have such great parents and coaches and to be going to a great school like Lee's Summit North. When Coach asked for volunteers, I wanted to do all I could to help."

The Clash attracted teams from as far away as Alabama, Kentucky, Texas and California.

"This was our second annual tournament, because we couldn't have it last year because of COVID," Mozee explained. "But all our guys worked the camp, got to interact with players and coaches from across the country, and they did a great job representing our community and our school."

The teams featured players age 6 to 14, and the U11 Kansas City Outlaws won their class.

"People ask why we do this, why we work so hard to put this all together, and I ask, 'Why not?’” Mozee said. "It's a great tournament for teams from all over the country, and the local teams can stay at home and compete against the best and not have to travel to California, Texas or Florida to play in a top tournament."

"We had 72 teams two years ago in the first Clash and 105 this year, so we're doing something right. We're putting on a good, competitive tournament, and I tell you what, there is a lot of good, young talent out there," Mozee said.

"It's a great fundraiser for our football program, its great exposure for local kids, and kids from across the country, and it helps create a way for our guys to give back – by working the chains, running the scoreboard, cleaning up or just being there if anyone had a question.

"I was proud of our guys – all our guys. Now, not all of them left to go to LSU, but when Cayden said he would be back Sunday to help I knew he would. And there he was working the chains and cleaning up when it was all over. It was just a great experience for everyone."