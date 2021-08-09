Grain Valley football players eager to get new season underway

The sun was shining and sweat was sliding down the forehead of veteran Grain Valley High School football coach David Allie.

This is his eighth year with the Eagles and 22nd year as a head coach, and he woke up Monday morning feeling every bit as excited as first-year starting quarterback Caleb Larson.

"When you wake up on the first day of practice, and you're not fired up and ready to go, it's time to walk away," Allie said following a spirited early morning practice session that began with a 6 a.m. call to the weight room.

"All the coaches were talking and it was like, 'How'd you sleep last night? Not very well. Had trouble getting to sleep. Just kept thinking about this morning's practice.' That's what a coach wants to hear from his staff on the first day of practice."

And he could have heard the same thing from his players, like Larson, who is taking over the offensive reins at quarterback, or veteran defensive back Keagan Hart.

"There is pressure, I know there is pressure, especially replacing Cole Keller, one of the best players and athletes in Grain Valley history," said Larson, a junior who soaked up everything he could while watching Keller lead the Eagles to a conference title and into the Class 5 state quarterfinals.

"There's pressure but I'm not going to let it affect the way I play. Last week was dead week, so my family went on vacation to Destin, Florida, and I worked out and ran on the beach, but I also had fun with my family to get ready for today – for my first practices as the starting quarterback for Grain Valley High School.”

Larson said he and the other new Grain Valley starters are eager to keep the momentum from last season going.

"This is something I've dreamed about, and now, it's here. I couldn't wait to get to the weight room, and then get out on the field to practice,” he said. “I don't know what everyone is expecting from us this season, but as a team we have one goal – to win a state championship.

"We lost a lot of great players last year (to graduation), but the guys who are back are hungry and ready to go. Today's practice was intense and we really did some good things. A lot of guys, like me, we were behind great players and leaders last season and now it's our turn, and we're ready to show what we can do."

Hart, a junior who made a big impact last year as a starter in the secondary, echoed Larson's words.

"It was great going into the weight room this morning and seeing everyone on the team," Hart said. "It was full. Then we get out on the field and get to see what everyone can do, how hard guys worked in the weight room in the offseason, and I thought we had a great practice today.

"I know a lot of people would see what we're doing and think it's work, but it's fun. I have so much fun out on the field, or doing any sport I'm playing. I've been looking forward to this day since the season ended last year."

Allie ended the practice with a series of wind sprints, in which coaches and teammates cheered on the players.

"Gentlemen, that's one down, and you can't take it back," Allie said, following the practice. "We're going to be out here tomorrow, and we want you to get better every day."

Larson, Hart and their teammates nodded, and shouted, "Yes sir!"

The grin on Allie's face, as he walked to the locker room, got bigger as the players sprinted toward the high school.