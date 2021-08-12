Despite past adversity, Lee's Summit North's Tre Baker looks forward to bounce-back senior season

This is the season Lee's Summit North quarterback Tre Baker has been dreaming about since he left Fort Osage High School to take over the reins of the Broncos offense.

Many who follow Eastern Jackson County prep football know the story – Baker and his family moved to Lee's Summit, and the Missouri State High School Activities Association ruled that he must sit out his sophomore season.

He returned last year and the Broncos had a lackluster 4-6 season – which included a forfeit to Nixa in the first round of Class 6 district play because of positive COVID-19 tests on the team – and were just 2-5 in the tough Suburban Big Eight Conference.

But that adversity has stoked a fire inside the 6-foot-1, 190-pound quarterback that only victories can quell.

"Tre has had an amazing offseason, and I believe he is set to have a big season," Broncos head coach Jamar Mozee said. "He can really throw the ball, and he is a great athlete at the quarterback position. He has also done a great job of assuming the leadership role of our football team. And that is something we need. His teammates look to him for his leadership – and that is something he has earned."

There is a quiet confidence that shines like an aura around Baker, and he is ready for any challenge.

"I can't wait for the season to start," said Baker, who has committed to play at Abilene Christian University, an FCS school in Abilene, Texas, after also drawing interest from other FCS schools Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Eastern Illinois and Indiana State. "The last two seasons have posed different challenges.

"We moved to Lee's Summit because my parents found the type of house they have been looking for, and it would have been a 40-minute drive to Fort Osage, so I enrolled at Lee's Summit North. Then everything happened and I had to sit out a year. That was really tough.

"Then, COVID hit last year and we didn't have a very good season and all I could think about is this season.

"I'm a senior, we have a great team, we have skill players and the best line in the state.

"If people look at our record last year and think we're not going to be a successful team, they are in for a surprise."

It's easy to see the respect Baker has earned at North by watching him at practice. His teammates feed off him, they support him and their actions on the field lead one to think this could be a season to remember.

"Tre is our quarterback, our leader, the guy we respect and look up to," senior center Trevor Taylor said. "We saw his leadership grow over the summer and now that we're practicing, we all know this is his offense and we're going to work hard to make it successful."

The skill players are all in place, the Broncos have a line that includes Taylor, Cayden Green, one of the most highly recruited junior offensive linemen in the nation, and senior Armand Membou, a Missouri commit.

"I look at our line and think, 'Man, I'm lucky to be playing behind those guys,'" Baker said. "Coach Mozee is the best, just the best coach and person. He has helped me out so much the past few years with everything.

“And we all know that we are committed, we are working hard and we're going to make the most out of our last few practices because we're ready to go out and have the type of season you dream about when you are a high school player."