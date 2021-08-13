Fort Osage High School's quarterback Greg Menne ready for breakout year with team

The steam rising skyward off the turf at Fort Osage High School's football field indicates it's going to be a scorcher.

But that heat has to take a back seat to the arm of junior quarterback Greg Menne.

On this day, he's on fire – and everyone wearing Fort Osage red and black hopes that combustion continues through the season.

Menne has already established himself one of the finest all-around athletes in Fort Osage history – despite the fact that he is just now entering his junior year.

He is a shooting forward for the basketball team and a standout pitcher for the baseball team. Last year, the Indians didn't have the success they wanted on the field, but head coach Brock Bult saw plenty of progress throughout the season in the young quarterback who is anticipating a breakout season.

More:Despite past adversity, Lee's Summit North's Tre Baker looks forward to bounce-back senior season

"This should be Greg's year," said Bult, who has turned the offensive coordinator role over to former Indians standout lineman Simo Atagi. "He learned so much last year – we all learned so much last year – and this year we're going to work hard to get back to the type of Indians football we all expect."

The Indians finished just 3-7 last year but were young and inexperienced.

"We were all young last year," senior running back Javen Hall said, "but you could see Greg get better and better as the season went on. He was so much better at the end of the season and I know that's going to carry over to this season."

Senior right guard Stevie Gabb agrees.

"The best thing about Greg is the way he respects us, and that makes us respect him," Gabb said. "We're going to do everything we can to take care of him because he's our leader. Give him an extra second and you know he's going to make the big play. We saw it last season and we're seeing it in practice this season."

Menne shows his confidence and maturity when asked about the strongest part of his game.

"A short memory," he quipped, "because I make some mistakes. And when I make them, I just forget about them and don't let them affect the rest of my game. That was something I had to work on last year, and I was able to work through a tough season.

"And I was able to work through it because of my teammates, our senior leaders and Coach Bult. He took all the heat on offense, and he was great to work with.

"Now, with Coach Atagi, we are developing a great relationship and I know it's only going to get stronger as the season goes on. We're all looking forward to the opener, but we have a lot of work to do before the season starts."

Like most marquee players, when there is a problem with the offense, Menne simply looks in the mirror.

More:Grain Valley football players eager to get new season underway

"I am a confident player, and I hold myself accountable for everything that happens offensively," Menne explained. "I hold myself to a distant standard. I work hard – real hard – because I know there are other players out there working hard and I'm not going to let anyone outwork me.

"They may have more talent, but they're not going to outwork me."

While COVID-19 took its toll on many area teams, Fort Osage was overwhelmed because of the close bond between the Indians and their fans.

"It was tough last year not having our fans here," Menne said. "We feed off the energy in our stadium. I drive up to school, see the (stadium) lights and I get excited. And I want our fans to be back this year and feel that same energy and excitement. I want to see a big student section, I want to see our band, I want to see all our fans because we believe we're going to give them a lot to cheer about."