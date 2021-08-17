Fort Osage all-state linebacker David Jacquez: 'I want to go back as a player' to state

Bill Althaus

The Examiner/USA Today Network

When David Jacquez was a freshman, he watched everything Von Young IV did on the practice field and under the lights of Friday night football at Fort Osage High School.

That skinny freshman is now a 6-foot, 190-pound all-state linebacker who is following in the footsteps of Young, the 2018 Examiner Defensive Player of the Year who played such a big role in the Indians’ last trip to the Class 5 state championship game.

"I was on the sidelines the last time we went to state," Jacquez said, "and I want to go back as a player. I want to experience what Von and all the guys who played in that game experienced. And I think we have the players to get the job done this season."

That might seem like a bold statement following a 3-7 campaign in 2020, but a group of young players are now battle-tested and ready to get the job done in 2021.

"We were so young last year, especially in some of the skill positions, and we kept getting better and better each week," Jacquez said. "You couldn't tell it by looking at our record, but we were better in Week 10 than we were the first week.

"The young guys know about the speed of the varsity game, and how you have to be ready mentally and physically and I think last year was huge for all of us.”

Despite the uncharacteristic record, Jacquez earned Class 5 third-team all-state honors from the Missouri Football Coaches Association after recording 121 tackles – including 91 solo – 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two blocked kicks. He attended several camps this summer, including one at Kansas State, and is starting to draw interest from college recruiters.

"And now, we're about a week away from the season starting, and you can see the intensity pick up at each practice,” Jacquez said. “We're practicing like the Fort Osage Indians I watched when I was a kid – the Indians I watched from the sidelines at that state championship game – and I want to give our fans a season to remember."

And does his coach.

"A great kid, a student of the game, a leader – at practice and on the field – and the type of player it's easy to cheer for, because he works so hard and you know what this team means to him," said Indians head coach Brock Bult, who has built a reputation as one of the best defensive minds in the state. "He just has a nose for the ball. He's fast, likes to hit – a coach is lucky when he gets to work with a kid like David."

From the early days of flag football to the present, in which he has become a legacy player they will be talking about at Fort Osage for years to come, Bult says Jacquez is the total package.

"When I was a little kid and we drove up the school and I'd see those bright lights at the stadium I got so excited," Jacquez said. "And I still do today. I might even get more excited because I know I'm going to be a part of something special – Fort Osage football."