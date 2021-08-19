Blue Springs South football hasn't had a winning record since 2015. Here's why that may change in 2021.

Could this be the season the Blue Springs South Jaguars get a King Kong-sized monkey off their backs?

A football team that has earned three state championship trophies has not enjoyed a winning season since the last state crown in 2015.

And last season, coach Matt Klein's squad was on the verge of great success, but lost six games in the fourth quarter.

They finished 1-9 and 0-7 in the tough Suburban Big Eight Conference.

"Our 2020 season was rattled with quarantines and fourth-quarter losses," Klein said. "We have put an emphasis on the fourth quarter throughout our entire offseason program and look forward to competing in one of the toughest conferences in the state."

There was a recent 6:30 a.m. fourth quarter practice session in which the Jaguars continued to work when their coach knew they were tired, as he did his best to replicate how they might feel in the fourth quarter of a game.

"Those fourth-quarter losses were tough," said highly recruited junior defensive lineman Jose Jenkins. "We were right there, had the lead, had played three good quarters, then couldn't get it done in the fourth quarter.

"That was so disappointing, and a team might have fallen apart had it not been for Coach Klein and his coaches, who kept encouraging us, telling us things would get better and that we would be more successful.

"Well, it didn't happen last season, but we all feel like it will happen this season. Our practices have been great, we have a tight brotherhood on the team and we can't wait for the start of the season."

Senior tight end Owen Gish agrees.

"We're not just teammates, we are brothers, and it takes a brotherhood to get through a tough season like last year. But we did, and the minute the season ended, all we could think about was this year.

"We hit the weight room, we worked out together and on our own and I know we're going to surprise some people this year because we're going to be a very good team. And that fourth quarter stuff will hopefully be a thing of the past because we're going to be mentally and physically stronger."

While the Jaguars return just seven lettermen, Klein believes the offensive and defensive lines with be much improved. Drew Penniston, Kole Collins, Cooper Boyles and Avion Phillips all earned starting time on the offensive line, while Jenkins, Penniston and Collins return to anchor the D-line.

"Our improvement will be most evident up front on the offensive and defensive lines," Klein said. "We feel they will be the strength of our team for the 2021 season.

"In the skill positions, we feel we have multiple options and good athletes. The faster we can get those positions settled, the better off both sides of the ball will be as we push throughout the season."

At press time, 6-1 Cash Parker and 6-foot Trey Patrick, both juniors, were vying for the starting quarterback position.

The defensive backfield may be a strength with Malachi Howard coming back after his promising sophomore season was cut short by an injury. Klein is also excited about D’Avion Stokes, Braden Watson, Trey Patrick and Peyton Osborn earning some playing time in the secondary.

Watson and Alex Israelite will see time at receiver along with Gish and fellow senior tight end Luke Seib, a Division I recruit.

Stokes, an all-state track athlete, may see time at running back too, along with Tommy LaPour, Osborn and Theo Thomas.

"Our kids have done a great job all offseason," Klein said. "We're all excited about our program and where we are heading for the 2021 season."

Jaguars at a glance

Head coach: Matt Klein

Assistant coaches: Greg Smith, Dan Butt, Jamie Fournier, Donald Horner, Willie Horn, Mike Fansher, Chris Miller, Michael Kober, Matt Reynolds, Gannon Ogle, James Morgan, Michael Foster, Clint Longwell.

2020 record: 1-9 (0-7 Suburban Big Eight)

Returning letter winners: 7

Returning offensive starters: Luke Seib, 6-4, 225, sr., TE; Owen Gish, 6-5, 235, sr., TE; Sr. Drew Penniston, 5-11, 245, sr., OL/K; Kole Collins, 6-3, 270, sr., OL; Cooper Boyles, 5-9, 225, sr., OL; Avion Phillips, 6-1, 265. sr., OL; Noah Macias, 6-1, 290, jr., OL.

Returning defensive starters: Drew Penniston, 5-11, 245, sr., DL; Kole Collins, 6-3, 270, sr., DL; Jose Jenkins, 6-3, 275, jr., DL; Malachi Howard, 6-0, 165, jr., CB; Alex Israelite, 5-11, 165, sr., DB; Avion Phillips, 6-1, 265. sr., DL.

Others to watch: Braden Watson, 6-0, 180, sr., WR/S; D'Avion Stokes, 6-1, 165, jr., RB/CB; Cash Parker, 6-1, 200, jr., QB; Trey Patrick, 6-0, 170, jr., QB/CB; Tommy LaPour, 6-1, 225, jr., RB/DE; Peyton Osborn, 6-0, 180, jr., WR/DB; Theo Thomas, 5-11, 200, jr., RB.

2021 schedule: Aug. 27, Lee's Summit North; Sept. 3, Lee's Summit West; Sept. 10, at Park Hill; Sept. 17, Rockhurst; Sept. 24, at Liberty; Oct. 1, Raymore-Peculiar; Oct. 8, at Fort Osage; Oct. 15, at Blue Springs; Oct. 22, LIberty North.