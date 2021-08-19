Here's why William Chrisman football is optimistic about 2021 following a down year in 2020

Michael Smith

Any football coach who retains the majority of its starters from the previous season feels good going into a new season more often than not.

That will be the case for William Chrisman head coach Matthew Perry, who will return eight starters on offense and seven players on defense who have some varsity experience, which will allow the Bears to maintain much of the continuity it had in 2020.

Chrisman is coming off a 2-9 injury-plagued season, but should have a solid offense.

It will be led by senior Dayne Herl, who got to start at quarterback for the majority of the 2020 season after starter Osi Nauer went down with a season-ending ACL injury during the first game of the season.

Those reps were valuable for Herl, who will be poised to make an impact for the Bears, as Perry noted that the senior has made several improvements over the offseason.

“Physically, he has matured,” Perry said of Herl. “He’s become more football savvy and smart. He knows what we want. He’s spent a lot of time working on his throwing mechanics and he’s come a long way there, too.”

Herl added that he’s looking forward to working with close to the same offensive unit he had last season.

“We have so many weapons that we can put the ball anywhere,” Herl said. “We bring everyone back but two players, so we’re going to be loaded offensively.”

He will have a new running back to hand it off to as sophomore Lance Nauer will see some varsity time on offense after exclusively focusing on playing linebacker in 2020. He’s an explosive running back who is good at running through tackles and evading them as well. Perry said he provides the Bears an extra weapon they did not have last season.

Joining him will be fellow sophomore Anthony Miller, who broke several big touchdown runs in 2020 and has the breakaway speed to get behind the opposing secondary on any given play. Kameron Thompson, who has been the starting running back the past two seasons, will see some handoffs as well, but will also contribute as a slot receiver.

“It’s pretty much pick your poison with our offense right now,” Herl said. “Either Anthony is going to break a long run, or the offense stacks the box and I can hit a big pass to Sir’Rahn (Felix).”

Herl will also have a familiar target at wide receiver as Felix, a returning starter, provides speed and agility on the outside. Newcomers Nick Terrell and Jamir Robinson-Smith will join Felix and Thompson at wide receiver. Senior Ralph Covington and junior Terry Baker will see passes thrown their way at the tight end position.

“We have a talented group of receivers that we haven’t had in the past,” Perry said. “They are going to catch the ball and do things they need to do.”

Blocking for the skill position players is a core that returns three starters on the offensive line – Hosea Miranda, Gilberto Marchan and James Blair. Aaron Smith, Sa’Vion Lankford and Austin Downey are candidates to fill the other two vacant spots.

“We’re not big up front, but we have a scheme that will help them and they are experienced,” Perry said. “They have been through the wars and they know what they are doing up there. We want to get off the ball quick.”

On the defensive side, the Bears bring back three starters and four others who saw varsity time last season.

On the defensive line, Taimane Key, Baker and Lankford will see time at defensive end and sophomore Zach Granberg could step in at nose tackle for the Bears.

At linebacker, Chrisman returns solid starters in Nauer and Nathan Campo to anchor the defense.

“Lance was pretty amazing for a freshman last year,” Perry said. “He’s very physical and loves to hit. He’s a smart kid. His dad is a coach so he really doesn’t have a choice.”

In the secondary, Thompson returns as a cornerback and Felix will be a safety. Everyone one else will be a newcomer, Perry said.

“We have really good team speed (on defense),” Perry said. “We’re not going to have what I call team muscle. We are not going to be big and physical, but we are going to make teams snap the ball a lot. We are not going to give up many big plays.”

Aside from the offense, one area of consistency the Bears will have is in the kicking and punting game as they return Mitchell Cory, who has a strong leg and can hit field goals of 50-plus yards. He is ranked No. 6 in the nation and No. 1 in the state in the 2023 recruiting class by prokicker.com.

“He’s so much stronger now than he was last year,” Perry said of Cory. “He will change our team with some of the things he can do. He can punt it better and kick it off better.

“He can also make 50-yard field goals, and that’s something we haven’t had since I’ve been here.”

With a strong kicking game and a good amount of experience returning on both sides of the ball, Perry expects an improvement on last year’s 2-9 record.

“We obviously want to increase the record because no one likes going 2-8 (Chrisman was forced to forfeit its district semifinal game against Grain Valley due to COVID-19 protocols),” Herl said. “We want to go farther in the playoffs and we want to at least compete for the conference (Suburban Middle Six).”

Added Perry: “We feel like we should win a lot of games and our offense should put up a lot of points.”

Bears at a glance

Head coach: Matthew Perry (fifth season, 17-26 at Chrisman, 110-69 overall)

Assistant coaches: John McCall, Deron Binkley, Tom Sao, Terry McCray, George Sutton, Trenton Perry, Cody Pastorella, Miles Davis, Garett Larson.

2020 record: 2-9 overall (1-4 Suburban Middle Six)

Returning letter-winners: 21

Returning offensive starters: Dayne Herl, 6-4, 200, sr., QB; Kameron Thompson, 5-9, 175, sr., RB; Sir’Rahn Felix, 6-0, 185, jr., WR; Gilberto Marchan, 6-4, 215, sr., T; Anthony Miller, 5-10, 185, jr., RB; Hosea Miranda, 6-0, 210, jr., C; James Blair, 5-8, 285, jr., G; Sa’Vion Lankford, 6-3, 220, jr., G.

Returning defensive starters: Lance Nauer, 5-8, 205, soph., LB; Nathan Campos, 194, sr., LB; Taimaine Key, 6-0, 210, jr., DE.

Others to watch: Aaron Smith, 6-0, 200, jr., C/T; Ralph Covington, 6-3, 228, sr., TE/DE; Nick Terrell, 6-0, 165, soph., WR; Austin Downey, 6-0, 240, jr., T; Jamir Robinson-Smith, 5-10, 160, soph., WR; Legend Spencer, 5-11, 165, sr., WR; Harun Whitley, 6-0, 205, jr., LB; Zach Granberg, 5-10, 230, soph., NG; Dayton Dawkins, 6-0, 165, jr., DB; Antonio Graham, 6-0, 175, jr., DB; Ethan Diaz, 5-11, 175, jr., DB; Terry Baker, 6-2, 205, jr., DE; DeJuan Williamson, 6-0, 150, sr., DB; Vincent Williams, 5-11, 220, sr., DL.

2021 schedule: Aug. 27, Winnetonka; Sept. 3, at Smithville; Sept. 10, at Raytown; Sept. 17, Park Hill South; Sept. 24, at Truman; Oct. 1, at Raytown South; Oct. 8, Grain Valley; Oct. 15, Belton; Oct. 22, at Fort Osage.