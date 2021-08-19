Here are The Examiner's Top 25 high school football players in Eastern Jackson County

Expectations should be high for the Lee’s Summit North football team this fall.

The Broncos dominate The Examiner’s Preseason Top 25 players list with several Division I recruits, including five-star offensive lineman Cayden Green, who is ranked in the top 20 nationally in the Rivals100 list for 2023 recruits.

Green is joined by seven other Lee's Summit North players on this list who have Division I FBS or FCS offers, so big things will be expected from the Broncos.

The area features several players drawing interest from college recruiters this season. Here’s a quick glance at The Examiner’s Preseason Top 25 (in alphabetical order), some of the top players to look for this season in Eastern Jackson County:

Tre Baker, QB, Lee’s Summit North

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior earned the starting role under center for the Broncos last season with his strong arm after transferring from Fort Osage following his family’s move to Lee’s Summit. The season ended abruptly with a forfeit in districts because of COVID-19 protocols.

Baker, the brother of former Fort Osage standout Ty Baker (who is now at Missouri Western after transferring from Missouri State), verbally committed to FCS Abilene Christian in June. He also had interest from Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Eastern Illinois and Indiana State. He had 16 touchdowns and no interceptions in an Epic7Midwest 7-on-7 camp in Indianapolis in March and participated in the Elite 11 Regionals.

Gracen Bell, TE, Lee’s Summit North

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound senior had more than 10 Division I offers and committed to the U.S. Naval Academy in July.

The four-year starter at tight end will also see time at defensive end this season for the Broncos. Listed as a three-star recruit by Rivals and 24/7 Sports, Bell also fielded offers from Kansas State, Iowa State, Air Force, Army, Colorado State and Buffalo.

Devin Blayney, WR, Lee’s Summit North

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound receiver has several small school offers, including Dakota Wesleyan, but coach Jamar Mozee believes he will draw more interest during his senior season.

“Devin can really play. He has great speed, route running ability and amazing hands. He tracks the football in the air at a high level,” Mozee said of Blayney, who is also getting recruiting interest in baseball.

He had a strong offseason with strong camp showings in Six-Star Football Showcases in Kansas City and Oklahoma.

Zander Brinegar, OL/DL, Oak Grove

After earning second-team Class 3 all-state offensive line honors as a junior, the 237-pound senior guard is back after a pandemic-shortened 6-2 season to pave the way for four-year starting quarterback Hunter Jones and running backs Clynton Stewart, Carson Smithm Adrian Whitehead, Jamison and Brendan Griffin.

He was also a force on the defensive side, earning first-team All-MRVC West honors on both sides of the ball.

Mitchell Cory, K/P, William Chrisman

In addition to being a standout soccer player, the junior is one of the most highly recruited kickers in the nation in his class.

He has a range on field goals of 50-plus yards and is ranked No. 6 in the nation and No. 1 in the state in the 2023 recruiting class by prokicker.com.

“He’s so much stronger now than he was last year,” Bears head coach Matt Perry said of Cory. “He will change our team with some of the things he can do. He can punt it better and kick it off better. He can also make 50-yard field goals, and that’s something we haven’t had since I’ve been here.”

Donnell Dye, CB, Lee’s Summit North

The speedy 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior just earned his first Division I offer from Tennessee-Martin heading into his senior season.

Dye is also a track and field standout, earning all-state honors with a sixth-place finish in the 200 meters.

Ellis Edwards, RB, St. Michael the Archangel

The speedy 5-foot-8, 160-pound senior has emerged as a dual threat, drawing recruiting interest as a running back and a defensive back.

He rushed for 1,048 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, earning second-team Examiner All-Area honors. He has a planned visit soon with NCAA Division II national power Northwest Missouri State.

Ike Ezeogu, DE, Blue Springs

The athletic 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end (who is also a top basketball player) has verbally committed to Iowa State along with teammate Carson Willich.

He’s listed as a three-star weakside defensive end by Rivals and 24/7 Sports, picking the Cyclones over offers from Michigan State, Arizona State, Illinois, Kansas State, Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Washington State and Vanderbilt.

Larenzo Fenner, WR, Fort Osage

The speedy 6-foot, 155-pound junior received an invitation to the U.S. National Team Selection Combine in Frisco, Texas, in the spring after earning Class 5 third-team all-state honors as a junior.

He had 593 yards on 37 receptions, averaging 16 yards a catch, and scored six touchdowns last season and was a top return man for the Indians.

Steven Gabb, OL, Fort Osage

After earning all-district, all-conference and Examiner All-Area honors as a junior, the 6-foot-3, 285-pound senior guard is drawing much recruiting interest after adding size and strength.

He will be the leader on the line of an improving Fort Osage team that features several college recruits on offense.

“He was by far our best OL throughout the year,” Fort Osage head coach Brock Bult said of Gabb’s play last season. “We ran behind him the majority of the time and went to his side when we needed yards.”

Cayden Green, OL, Lee’s Summit North

Largely considered the top 2023 prospect in the Kansas City area, this 6-foot-5, 310-pound junior tackle has been offered by most of the major college programs in the nation.

Green, who is listed as a four-star recruit by Rivals.com (ranked 16th nationally in Rivals100) and 24/7 Sports, has narrowed his list of 25-plus offers to his top 10 in a tweet on Aug. 5 – Missouri, Iowa, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas A&M, Nebraska and Kentucky.

He has been named a Preseason Under Armour All-American and has accepted an invitation to the Under Armour All-America Game. He has also been invited to the 2023 NBC Sports All-American Bowl and participated in the Final 5 OL Academy in Dallas this summer.

Michael Haggerty, WR/TE, St. Michael the Archangel

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver/tight end hybrid has an FCS offer from Drake and several area Division II schools and is expected to receive even more interest after 31 receptions for 529 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.

“He is very good at going up and getting the ball. He is also a tenacious blocker on the edge,” St. Michael head coach Andrew Pitts says.

Javen Hall, RB, Fort Osage

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior is drawing much interest from Division II schools and is expected to be the backfield workhorse for the Indians this season.

Dayne Herl, QB, William Chrisman

After earning honorable mention all-conference honors in the loaded Suburban Middle Six and academic all-state honors, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior is drawing interest from several Division II MIAA teams.

He threw for 876 yards and four TDs last season for a Chrisman team decimated by injuries. He’s also drawing some interest in basketball as well.

David Jacquez, LB, Fort Osage

The 6-foot, 190-pound senior already has several offers from NAIA schools on the table, but looks to raise his stock even more after earning third-team Class 5 all-state honors from the Missouri Football Coaches Association as a junior.

He tallied 121 tackles, including 13 for loss and four sacks while also earning all-district and All-Suburban Middle Six first-team honors.

Jose Jenkins, DL, Blue Springs South

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound junior is starting to draw Division I interest after earning a starting role as a sophomore.

Blue Springs South coach Matt Klein said Jenkins had a “great offseason” and is ready to dominate in the interior defensive line as a junior.

Dewuan Mack, DB, Lee’s Summit North

The 6-foot, 180-pound senior safety, who earned all-district and All-Suburban Big Eight honors after four interceptions last season, has verbally committed to Kansas prior to his senior season.

Mack is listed as a three-star recruit by Rivals and 24/7 Sports and is the 23rd-ranked recruit in the state according to Rivals. He was also offered by Miami (Ohio).

“Dewuan is a great talent. He can cover and tackle at a high level,” Broncos coach Jamar Mozee said. “He's been a starter for us for three seasons. He is a dominant player.”

Armand Membou, OL, Lee’s Summit North

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound guard has verbally committed to Mizzou as he enters his senior season with the Broncos as a three-star recruit (according to Rivals, 24/7 and ESPN).

He also received Division I offers from Oregon, Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Miami (Ohio) and Buffalo. Rivals ranks him the 13th-best recruit in the state and No. 22 at guard nationally.

“Even though Armand has 15 offers, I still believe he is under-recruited,” coach Jamar Mozee said. “Armand is a special talent, with tons of upside. I believe everyone will see drastic improvement from Armand from last season. He will be dominant.”

Greg Menne, QB, Fort Osage

After a solid sophomore season in which he threw for a 63-percent completion rate, 1,718 yards and 14 touchdowns, the 6-foot-1, 186-pound passer is beginning to draw some recruiting interest as he enters his junior year.

Luke Seib, TE, Blue Springs South

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior has offers on the table from Texas State and Texas-El Paso and is still drawing interest from Kansas State, where his father Brad played college football in the early 1990s.

Seib visited Kansas State this summer and also has interest from Kentucky and Harvard but no offers yet.

“Great hands and ability to catch the ball,” Blue Springs South coach Matt Klein said of Seib.

Dalesean Staley, WR/DB, Blue Springs

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver is expected to be the main passing target for head coach David White’s team in his second season leading the Wildcats.

Staley has verbally committed to FCS power Northern Iowa and also received an offer from NCAA Division II power Northwest Missouri State. After playing sparingly on defense last season, he is expected to be a starting defensive back for the Wildcats as well this year.

“Our best overall athlete who can play with great size,” White said of Staley.

Lamana Tapusoa, RB/LB, Blue Springs

The 6-foot, 205-pound running back and linebacker already has an offer from the University of Nevada on the table entering his junior season and is expected to rise quickly after coming on at the end of his sophomore year.

Tapusoa, who sports a 3.9 grade point average, rushed for 458 yards and a team-best 10 touchdowns as a sophomore and is “making a case as the state’s top RB prospect in the class of 2023,” according to Six Star Football Missouri.

Wildcats coach David White thinks he will be even better as a starting linebacker this season.

Trevor Taylor, C, Lee’s Summit North

The 6-foot-1, 275-pound senior center has been a steady presence on the Broncos’ offensive line, starting the previous two seasons and earning All-Suburban Big Eight honors twice.

Taylor has received several offers from FCS and Division II schools and Mozee calls him “our best offensive lineman,” which is saying something with top recruits Cayden Green and Armand Membou playing alongside him.

Carson Willich, OLB, Blue Springs

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior will unfortunately miss his senior season because of a torn ACL but he committed to Iowa State over the summer anyway after recording 12 tackles for loss and earning all-district and All-Suburban Big Eight Conference first-team honors as a junior.

Listed as a three-star recruit by 24/7 Sports and a two-star by Rivals, Willich also had offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Army, Air Force, Louisville, Miami (Ohio), Minnesota, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Washington State and Liberty.

Jaxon Wyatt, RB, Grain Valley

The tough, hard-nosed senior was a workhorse out of the backfield for the Class 5 state quarterfinalist Eagles last season, rushing for 959 yards despite a potent balanced attack and earning all-district, all-conference and Examiner All-Area first team honors.

He’ll likely be the focal point of the Grain Valley offense until new starting quarterback Caleb Larson gets up to speed. He participated in the Quincy University Elite Prospect Camp this summer and was listed as a rising 2022 prospect by sixstarfootball.com.