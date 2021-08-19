Fort Osage football ready for 2021 season after a rare losing record in 2020

Forget about last year's 3-7 record.

Fort Osage High School football coach Brock Bult knows that he took a group of young, inexperienced players into a COVID-19-tinged season, and they survived.

And players like quarterback Greg Menne, wide receiver Larenzo Fenner, lineman Stevie Gabb and linebacker David Jacquez are locked into becoming a part of the legacy of great football at Fort Osage.

"I was on the sidelines when we went to state my freshman year," said Jacquez, a senior all-conference linebacker who would love nothing more than wrapping up his Indians career with bookend state championship appearances.

"None of us were happy with a 3-7 record last year, but we took every loss – and every win, for that matter – and learned from them. If you don't learn something from a loss, it's just a loss.

"And our coaches don't work that way. They work as hard as we do, even harder, and they have us ready for this season. We got in some great work this summer and all the guys who remember what it felt like to go 3-7 are back and never want to feel that way again."

One of them is Menne, a strong-armed junior quarterback who coach Brock Bult believes will have a breakthrough season.

"Greg is a great athlete and we think he's going to have a great year," said Bult, who was offensive coordinator last season but has switched back to the defensive side of the ball for 2021. "He's just a junior, but he's a leader. The kids admire him like they admire Jacquez – and we have so many leaders on this team. And many of them were part of last year's team that didn't have the success we are accustomed to at Fort Osage. But they got better every week and that momentum will hopefully carry over to this season."

More:Fort Osage all-state linebacker David Jacquez: 'I want to go back as a player' to state

Menne will have an experienced line in front of him led by Gabb and weapons to work with in Fenner, an all-state return man and receiver, and running back Javen Hall, who is drawing recruiting interest from Division II schools.

More:Fort Osage High School's quarterback Greg Menne ready for breakout year with team

Bult and his staff are anticipating a return to the success that has made the program one of the most respected in Eastern Jackson County and the state.

"We are looking forward to this year," Bult said. "We are looking to take the next step with so many players returning from last year.

"We have had a strong off-season and our athletes have grown physically and mentally. They learned last year what it takes to play under the lights of Friday night and are prepared to hit the ground running and return Fort Osage to the level we are accustomed to playing."

Indians at a glance

Head coach: Brock Bult

Assistant coaches: Simo Atagi, Zach Dudley, Anthony Jacobs, Craig Brown, Josh Terhune, Jesse Reser, Phillip Maggio, Quincy Tillmon, Rick Ammons, Sam Bennett, Brandon Wackerman, Chris Ray.

2020 record: 3-7 (2-3 Suburban Middle Six)

Number of returning letter winners: 24

Returning offensive starters: Greg Menne, 6-2, 195, jr., QB; Larenzo Fenner, 6-1, 170, jr., WR; Javen Hall, 5-10, 190, sr., RB; Corey Olvera, 5-9, 295, sr., OL; Jaeden Penamon, 5-7, 155, sr., RB; Steven Gabb, 6-3, 285, sr., OL; Gregory Ulberg, 6-2, 225, sr., OL; Kale Rupniewski, 6-3, 210, sr., OL; Jayce Kern, 6-0, 215, jr., OL; Aaron Washington, 6-5, 310, sr., OL

Returning defensive starters: David Jacquez, 6-0, 200, sr., LB; Roman Tillmon, 5-11, 180, jr., DB; Brock Branstietter, 6-4, 330, jr., DL; Martin Dieckmann, 6-0, 235, jr., DL; Bryston Meyer, 6-0, 230, jr., DL; Ryan Thorpe, 5-11, 150, jr., LB; Nico Rosario, 5-11, 150, sr., DB; Daniel Tapusoa, 5-10, 200, sr., LB.

Others to watch: Elijah Bernard, 6-0, 170, sr., DB; Larry Jones, jr., LB; Aaron Henson, 6-1, 190, soph., LB.

2021 schedule: Aug. 27, Kearney; Sept. 3, Staley; Sept. 10, at North Kansas City; Sept. 17, Raytown; Sept. 24, at Belton; Oct. 1, at Grain Valley; Oct. 8, Blue Springs South; Oct. 15, at Truman; Oct. 22, William Chrisman.