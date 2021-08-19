Grain Valley football looks to reload after state quarterfinal season

After two of the most successful seasons in Grain Valley history, coach David Allie's Eagles are going to see what the former reserves and newcomers can accomplish this season.

The Examiner's Offensive Player of the Year, all-state quarterback Cole Keller, and his defensive counterpart, all-state linebacker Hunter Newsom, and all-state offensive lineman Donovan McBride have graduated and are playing college ball.

But that doesn’t mean bad news for the Eagles, as they return 22 lettermen and four offensive starters and five on the defensive side of the ball.

The 2021 Eagles will feature a large contingent of fresh new players who hungry to get their chance to show what they can do.

"The defensive line looks to be strong," said Allie, whose team was 10-2 last season, winning a district title and making it to the state quarterfinals in its first season in Class 5. "It is led by seniors Sawyer Farris and Ethan Schaaf, and juniors Rhylan Alcanter and Jake Allen. Two starters return in the secondary, with junior Keagan Hart and senior Tristin Pouncil.

"Senior Jordan Jones also returns with varsity experience. The linebacker corps will be the least experienced, but what they lack in varsity playing time they will make up with athleticism and heart. Seniors Gage Forkner and Owen Perkins will lead the group, with juniors Cole Elliott and Nathan Testa, and sophomore Brody Baker looking to get minutes as well."

One of the biggest question marks comes at quarterback, where a confident junior is ready to take charge.

"Caleb Larson will take over the quarterback duties and is anxious for his chance to be the starting quarterback," Allie said. "He's looked good in practice and he's going to have some help in the backfield as we return first-team all-conference running back Jaxon Wyatt."

Wyatt is confident that Larson can run the show, especially after he gets a few offensive series under his belt.

"Caleb is really confident, and he's a great athlete," Wyatt said. "The best thing about him is that he’s happy to be himself. He's not going to try and do all the things Cole did the last three years because he was a special athlete and quarterback.

"We've got some good skill people who will help Caleb out and our line is always tough."

Larson is up for the challenge and ready to step out of Keller's shadow.

"I was so lucky to watch Cole last year, how he handled the offense, and how he made all the guys feel special – always thanking them for a good block or big run or catch. He was the team leader, and that's what I hope to be some day."

Two honorable-mention all-conference linemen are back, senior Cooper Terry and junior Connor Heitman, while the other three positions will all see players new to Friday nights. Seniors Easton Knight, Sheldon Croan and Brycen Crandall, and junior Stylz Blackmon all have a chance to be in the rotation. Senior Trent Weber will start at tight end.

Track sensation Logan Pratt, who missed most of last season with a leg injury but returned in time to star in the playoffs, is back and will lead a receiving corps that includes senior Eric Rhymes, Hart and sophomore Anthony Greco.

"Our receivers can catch, and block, and that's important," Allie said.

Allie is also excited about a new addition to the Eagles, all-conference soccer player and junior Austin Schmitt.

"Austin has greatly improved his kicking abilities this summer and looks to have a breakout season," Allie said. "He may also handle the punting duties. Pratt, Pouncil and Hart will be explosive returners for our special teams units."

Eagles at a glance

Head coach: David Allie (eighth season, 49-31 at Grain Valley, 131-104 overall)

Assistant coaches: Ryan Adams, Gavin Grillo, Chris Barr, Michael, Chris Cochran, Kevin Page, Matt Curts, Chris Pate, Dominic Giangrosso, Eric Stone, Trace Goade, Mike Tarrants, Jeremy Gremminger, Steve Williams.

2020 record: 10-2 (4-1 Suburban Middle Six), district champion, Class 5 state quarterfinalist

Returning letter-winners: 22

Returning offensive starters: Connor Heitman, 6-0, 280, jr., OL; Cooper Terry, 6-2, 250, sr., OL; Jaxon Wyatt, 5-8, 175, sr., RB; Logan Pratt, 5-8, 140, sr., WR.

Returning defensive starters: Sawyer Farris, 6-1, 245, sr., DL; Ethan Schaaf, 6-3, 240, sr., DL; Gage Forkner, 6-0, 189, sr., LB; Keagan Hart, 6-0, 175, jr., DB; Tristin Pouncil, 5-8, 160, sr., DB

Others to watch: Jordan Jones, 6-0, 180, sr., LB; Owen Perkins, 5-11, 195, sr., LB; Brody Baker, 5-8, 180, soph., LB; Rhylan Alcanter, 6-4, 220, jr., DL; Jake Allen, 5-10, 190, jr., DL; Stylz Blackmon, 6-3, 240, soph., OL-DL; Caleb Larson, 5-11, 170, jr., QB; Anthony Greco, 5-10, 160, soph., WR; Eric Rhymes, 6-0, 155, WR; Austin Schmitt, 6-0, 150, jr., K/P.

2021 schedule: Aug. 27, Smithville; Sept. 3, at Oak Park; Sept. 10, Park Hill South; Sept. 17, Truman; Sept. 24, at Kearney; Oct. 1, Fort Osage; Oct. 8, at William Chrisman; Oct. 15, Raytown; Oct. 22, at Belton.