With 16 seniors, Oak Grove High School football has the experience to compete for a second state title

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

A few weeks ago, Pat Richard was scrolling through Facebook when he saw some familiar faces – albeit baby-faced ones.

The photo was a group of then-youth football players from Oak Grove supporting the high school team in St. Louis at the Class 3 state championship game.

A quick refresher: Aaron Graham rolled up 300-plus yards and scored four touchdowns on the ground as the Panthers hammered John Burroughs 49-27 to win the first state title for the program.

Flash forward seven years and many of those same players – many who had their hair dyed orange or black for that title game – are the ones hoping to lead the Panthers to state title No. 2.

“I went to the state game when I was a little kid and it was crazy seeing them play in a huge stadium,” recalled Oak Grove senior quarterback Hunter Jones, who is expected to be a four-year starter. “It was big (for Oak Grove) and I want that for our team.”

Hoisting a championship plaque is the main objective for a senior class that features 16 – a large number for Class 3 schools. And the Panthers are likely still going to be Class 3 this year but MSHSAA won’t announce class and district assignments until opening night.

Richard loves the idea of his players thinking and talking about being in a title game.

“I don’t think you can win unless you talk about it; you have to visualize it and have to believe you can be there,” Richard said. “Having 16 seniors, I think you have a shot with the talent and we’ve got a shot. You gotta be lucky. The year before we won it, I think we had a better team. We had a couple bad breaks and we had injuries and sometimes that gets you. You gotta get lucky.

“The year we won it (state title), we made a field goal with no time left against Hogan Prep and won 47-46 in the district semifinals. We easily could’ve been done. ... We’ve got the type of kids that can do it. They love each other and play for each other. We had that family atmosphere when we won it.”

Last year the Panthers went 6-2 but the number on the right side of the dash is the one that has been driving this year’s squad. Archrival Odessa won 42-6 in the regular season and in the second round of district play, Oak Grove faced Summit Christian Academy and was upended, 35-0.

A win would’ve meant a rematch with Odessa, which has won the past four meetings.

“That is the worst thing that could’ve happened,” Richard said. “We were so focused on them (Odessa) and you can’t do that. That is my fault as a coach. We were focused on playing them again and we wanted to show a little better than we did the first time.”

The Panthers have a roster of nearly 70 players – more than half of them were letter-winners last year.

In a run-heavy offense, the Panthers have some of the pieces needed to be successful. Five of the six backs that Jones will hand off to this year return: seniors Jamison Kirk, Carson Smith, Adrian Whitehead, Brendan Griffin and Clynton Stewart, an all-MRVC West pick.

Also in the mix to get carries in the misdirection-filled backfield will be junior Alex Shaw, sophomore Grady Salmon and perhaps even freshman Logan Pittman.

There is an added dimension this year – Jones added muscle in the offseason and is expected to zip the ball around the field.

Haiden Armstrong was moved to wide receiver and senior Kaden Weir, at 6-foot-3, is one of the tallest targets in recent years.

“Our offense is good,” Jones said. “It keeps defenses on its toes. If you want to load it up, we will throw it. If you want to spread it out, we will pound you the whole game.”

The offensive line may be the strength of the team with four-year starters in seniors Zander Brinegar and Garrett Hudspeth and three-year starters in juniors Mathew Brown and Caleb Groff. Add in senior tight end Jacob Shoemaker, mainly a blocker, and five of the six main linemen from last year are back. The only change is Hudspeth shifting to center from tackle and Will Jennings, a sophomore, moving into that spot.

“We hammer people … we are out there to hammer people,” said Brinegar, a two-way starter for the Panthers and a Class 3 all-state pick on offense last year. “And we will throw it over your head when you aren’t expecting it.”

Added Richard: “Up front, we are better than we have been in a long time, a long, long time. Since (with a long pause) a long time. Many years.”

On defense, the Panthers return nine of the 11 starters from last year. Brinegar, Weir, Brown, Groff and senior Aaron Hensley are returning starters, with Weir and Brinegar being All-MRVC West picks.

All four linebackers return: Whitehead, Kirk, Griffin and Stewart. Smith, another returning all-conference pick, is making the move from linebacker to safety to fill the void left by the graduation of all-stater Silas Hicks.

Kirk is probably the most versatile player on the defense, seeing time at safety, defensive end and both inside and outside linebacker. Armstrong and junior Holland Graves will join Smith in the secondary.

Last year’s 6-2 mark was the first winning season for this senior class – which went 1-9 and 4-6 the first two seasons – and the first since a 9-3 mark in 2015.

“These guys have a lot of experience, but that first year was so hard,” Richard said. “It was so hard but they got better and they had a good year last year. We have a great class with great kids and the thing that is best is they’ve seen everything.

“They’ve seen what it is like to not be successful and seen the success when they were little. Hopefully we can go back to enforcing our will and doing what we do and get back to us being us. I think last year we did that, with the exception of Odessa and Summit. It paid off and I think it got us on the road to where we are now and hopefully COVID stays away and we can have the year we want.

“It is good to talk about (championships) and fun to talk about them. There is nothing better. And this town loves winning and loves coming out and getting crazy. It will be fun to have fun again and get after it.”

Panthers at a glance

Head coach: Pat Richard (10th year, 69-42 at Oak Grove, 167-68 overall)

Assistant coaches: Jamie Scully, Skyler Hulse, Sam Ellifrits, TJ Raney, Garrett Higbee, Christian Bryant, Tracy Kemp, Wayne McGinnis.

2020 record: 6-2 (4-1 Missouri River Valley Conference West)

Returning letter-winners: 39

Returning offensive starters: Hunter Jones, 6-3, 181, sr., QB; Zander Brinegar, 5-9, 237, sr., G; Mathew Brown, 6-1, 250, jr., G; Caleb Groff, 6-2, 284, jr., OT; Garrett Hudspeth, 5-9, 235, sr., C; Jacob Shoemaker, 6-6, 266, sr., TE; Jamison Kirk, 6-1, 197, sr., RB; Carson Smith, 6-0, 174, sr., RB; Adrian Whitehead, 5-11, 182, sr., RB; Brendan Griffin, 5-10, 177, sr., RB; Clynton Stewart, 6-0, 201, sr., RB.

Returning defensive starters: Haiden Armstrong, 5-11, 168, sr., CB; Kaden Weir, 6-3, 214, sr., DE; Aaron Hensley, 5-11, 202, sr., DE; Zander Brinegar, 5-9, 237, sr., DL; Mathew Brown, 6-1, 250, sr., DL; Jamison Kirk, 6-1, 197, sr., LB; Adrian Whitehead, 5-11, 182, sr., LB; Brendan Griffin, 5-10, 177, sr., LB; Clynton Stewart, 6-0, 201, sr., LB; Carson Smith, 6-0, 174, sr., LB/S.

Others to watch: Landon Chance, 6-0, 188, sr., DE/TE; Andrew Hensley, 5-8, 154, sr., WR/DB; Will Jennings, 6-0, 233, soph., OL/DL; Holland Graves, 5-8, 167, jr., CB: Colby Alvis, 6-0, 164, RB/DB; Alex Shaw, 5-8, 160, jr., RB/DB; Riley Eddington, 6-3, 162, jr., WR/FS; Jordan Hall, 5-9, 150, soph., QB/DB; Grady Salmon, 5-10, 191, soph., RB/LB; Logan Hulse, 5-9, 181, soph., OL/DL; Mason Weber, 5-11, 212, soph., TE/DE; Deven Fulks, 6-0, 209, soph., TE/DE.

2021 schedule: Aug. 27, Lawson; Sept. 3, at Richmond; Sept. 10, at Center; Sept. 17, Odessa; Sept. 24, at Clinton; Oct. 1, Pleasant Hill; Oct. 8, at Excelsior Springs; Oct. 15, Harrisonville; Oct. 22, Warrensburg.