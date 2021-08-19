St. Michael football aims for its first winning season in program history in 2021

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

St. Michael the Archangel took a big step forward last season on the gridiron.

In the fourth year of existence, the parochial school posted its first non-losing season with a 5-5 showing, which included one game that wasn’t able to be held due to COVID-19 pandemic issues.

“We were happy – happy is the right word,” Guardians second-year coach Andrew Pitts said. “A record is not the only thing we base success on, but it was great for the program – the first time without a losing record. A lot of our seniors went out and had a great experience. A lot of younger guys had fun growing and learning. Overall, it was super positive.”

The Guardians will have 64 players out this fall – 14 more than last year – and 22 of those are returning letter-winners. Some of the growth came from the sophomore class, expanding from 11 freshmen to 18 – though Pitts teaching freshmen classes gave him ample time to "recruit the hallways."

St. Michael will have eight starters back on offense and five on defense and a kicking specialist that is already drawing Division I interest.

The offense will have a lot of known commodities as this fall opens – headlined by the triumvirate of quarterback Dillon Zaun, running back Ellis Edwards and wide receiver/tight end Michael Haggerty — three of the four returning all-district picks for the Guardians.

Zaun transferred in from Lee’s Summit West and took over the starting job. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior passed for 1,648 yards and 18 touchdowns last year, while rushing for 383 yards.

“The second year of a starting quarterback, they know the offense way better and the game slows down and they play fast,” Pitts said. “They help other teammates get in the right spots. That is huge. His biggest stride was the mental part. Any quarterback has to have that and, as the season went on, he would help me with the game plan, saying, ‘Coach, I like these plays,’ and that opened things up to check (plays) when he saw things from the defense.”

Pitts gave him the ability to call audibles at the line, showing how quickly he adapted to the new surroundings. Zaun attended team camps at Grand View (Iowa) and Central Missouri to hone his craft.

“Having Ellis Edwards and Michael Haggerty and a lot of our offensive line returning, we have a shot to be one of the best offenses this year,” Zaun said. “Last year was the first year on varsity and just each game, I was getting more confident and comfortable with the offense. I’m excited to see where it takes me.”

Haggerty, at 6-4, is a two-sport athlete (basketball) who led the Guardians in receiving yards with 529 and five touchdowns on 31 catches. He has an offer from FCS Drake University and attended camp at future-D-I school St. Thomas.

Other targets for Zaun will be senior tight end Aamir Carter, senior wide receiver Dominick Ruby – who makes the move from backup quarterback – and junior wide receiver Caleb Briggs.

Edwards had high praise for his signal caller.

“He came in throwing dimes to receivers and perfect handoffs to me,” Edwards said of Zaun. “He has great reads and knows all of the plays. He has great speed –everything you can ask for in a quarterback.”

Edwards ran for 1,048 yards and 18 touchdowns last year – hitting a personal goal by going over the century mark on the ground.

“I want to pick up where I left off and also continue to get better with new teammates and old teammates,” said Edwards, who has a visit planned coming up with Division II power Northwest Missouri State. “It’s a process and we will try to get better and have fun.”

Blocking for Edwards and protecting Zaun will be a line that returns three starters and a fourth member who was part of a rotation last year.

Seniors Jackson Wimberly, Colby Hedrick, Larry Smith and juniors Gunnar McTamney and Zach Berry will likely be the starting five heading into the jamboree at Pleasant Hill. Junior Ayden Alawait could factor into rotation after having to play JV only last year after transferring to the Lee’s Summit school.

Berry, playing right tackle, didn’t allow a single sack and was a stalwart on a line that helped block for nearly 2,000 yards. Wimberly moves over from guard to center to fill the void left by graduated senior Caleb Berry.

The defense will lean heavily on returning veterans on the front end and back end.

Edwards snared five interceptions – which has helped him get looks from schools at both running back and defensive back.

Smith, Berry and Hedrick are back on the defensive line – all weighing over 225 pounds.

The linebacking corps will have Wimberly, Haggerty and juniors Chandler Prosser and Frankie Kratofil.

A key player this year could be kicker/punter Max Ellis. The junior had missed only one field goal attempt and extra point attempt, while showcasing a strong and accurate leg. A dual-sport athlete in the fall with soccer as his primary sport is starting to get attention from college football coaches. He attended an invite-only kicking camp and is ranked the No. 24 kicker in the country by Kohl’s National Kicking rankings.

“I think he will kick in college,” said Pitts, who was an assistant coach at St. Thomas and Northwest Missouri State. “He has a strong leg and is accurate. He can kick touchbacks and is always a threat to score if we get inside the 30. As far as field goals, there will be games it will come up.”

If by chance, Ellis can’t be there, the Guardians can turn to sophomore Jackson Steiner, who converted on four onside kicks last year.

Last year the Guardians had to play a lot of teams not originally on the schedule, which featured a three-game losing streak to open the season, followed by a three-game winning streak.

Gone from the schedule was Pembroke Hill, Tipton and Windsor but they are back on the slate this year, as is a game against Hogan Prep, which was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Guardians.

Pitts expects to see progress in year two, though the focus isn’t on winning. Rather, the Jefferson City native wants his players to focus on the process of winning.

“How are we practicing?” Pitts said. “Are we doing our assignments? Are we listening? Are we being good teammates? Those are the things I want to focus on. Do those things and treat them seriously and judge ourselves off those things, then the winning happens.

“We are taking steps and hammering down on points, but we still got work to do. I don’t want to look past that. We are building it and at some of those levels, collegiate problems are different than high school problems and high school problems are a lot different at a Class 6 than a Class 2 or 3. We are dealing with our own problems, but I think we are working that way but we are not there yet but you can’t get there right away.

“Every year is a new year with different challenges but I’m sure we will be challenged in new ways.”

Guardians at a glance

Head coach: Andrew Pitts (2nd year, 5-5 at St. Michael and overall)

Assistant coaches: Kenny Wachter, Jim Gulick, Chris Waxter, Tony Darling, Tim Pepple, Jerry Price, Michael Briggs, Travis Corbin.

2020 record: 5-5

Returning letter-winners: 22

Returning offensive starters: Michael Haggerty, 6-4, 210, sr., WR; Ellis Edwards, 5-10, 170, sr., RB; Dillon Zaun, 5-10, 170, sr., QB; Zach Berry, 6-1, 230, jr., OT; Max Ellis, 6-2, 175, jr., K; Aamir Carter, 6-3, 220, sr., TE; Jackson Wimberly, 6-0, 200, sr., OL; Gunnar McTamney, 5-9, 215, jr., OL; Colby Hedrick, 5-10, 306, sr., OL.

Returning defensive starters: Ellis Edwards, 5-10, 170, sr., LB; Zach Berry, 6-1, 230, jr., DT; Larry Smith, 5-10, 260, sr., DL; Colby Hedrick, 5-10, 306, sr., OL; Max Ellis, 6-2, 175, jr., P.

Others to watch: Caleb Briggs, 5-10, 175, jr., WR/DB; Ayden Alawait, 6-2, 314, jr., OL/DL; Dominick Ruby, 6-0, 160, sr, WR/DB; Chandler Prosser, 5-10, 155, jr., LB; Frankie Kratofil, 6-0, 160, jr., WR/DB.

2021 schedule: Aug. 27, at Summit Christian Academy; Sept. 3, at St. Pius X; Sept. 10, Pembroke Hill (at Lee’s Summit High School); Sept. 17, Tipton (at Lee’s Summit High School); Sept. 25, at Kansas City Central (noon); Oct. 2, at Diamond (1 p.m.); Oct. 8, at Kansas City Southeast; Oct. 15, Hogan Prep (at Lee’s Summit West High School); Oct. 22, Windsor (at Lee’s Summit North High School).