After an 0-9 season, Truman football rallies around 'youthful excitement' in 2021

Wins have been at a premium for the Truman football program in recent years.

The Patriots have just three wins in the last four seasons combined, including a winless campaign in 2020.

Head coach Charlie Pugh will have another young and inexperienced team in 2021, and he’s keeping the goals for Truman simple – just get that first win and make new goals from there.

Truman lost 20 seniors from last season’s team and Pugh will look for some newcomers to step up.

“We’ve got a lot of youthful excitement,” Pugh said. “We had a good summer and we’re looking forward to the season ahead.”

It will help that the Patriots return six players on offense led by quarterback Zane Anderson, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 3 of the 2020 season.

Anderson has attended several camps in the offseason, including the Six Star Football Camp. The scouting report on Anderson during that camp said he is “an underrated prospect who has good size, speed and arm strength.” It also added that Anderson likes to throw to his first read but can survey the field for other options when the first receiver he looks to is covered.

“I learned a lot at those camps,” Anderson said. “All the drills they made me do made me improve a lot. I added those drills to my daily routine.

“I feel a lot better right now. I am 110 percent.”

Pugh said he’s liked what he has seen from Anderson so far in the offseason.

“He’s been throwing the ball really well,” Pugh said. “He worked really hard to come back and he is ready to go. He got an offer from Midamerica Nazarene after having some good showing at camps. I am excited for him to get back and lead our team.”

Anderson will be handing the ball off to senior Patrick Martin, who should get a good amount of carries after earning state berths in track in the spring. And Zavion Tombs should see time in the backfield as well.

“Patrick is a good athlete who can play both sides of the ball,” Pugh said. “He’s an all-state track performer. He’s an effort guy and an effort kid.

“Zavion has good vision and is a tough runner. I am excited to see what he can do.”

Anderson will have some solid targets. He might have the best connection with senior Noah Wisenhunt, who Pugh said is a good route runner. Sophomore Michael Larry will see time at receiver.

“We’re solid all the way around,” Anderson said. “We will have a good offense this year. Our receivers are studs. They can catch and adjust to the ball. They are some of the best receivers in the city.”

Blocking for the skill position players will be an offensive line that has just one returning starter in senior center Trey Stone. Pugh said who plays the other four spots on the offensive line is still wide open.

“It’s going to be a work in progress,” Pugh said of his offensive line. “We are going to work to get better every day. Hopefully we will fit and gel well together by the time districts start.”

The defensive line is in a similar situation as a bevy of newcomers will fill those roles. Stone and sophomore Freddie Shepherd are the only ones with varsity experience in that unit. Junior Will Greer is a candidate for playing time up front, as well.

“We are going to be young on the defensive line, so we are going to have to be technically sound and stick to our gaps.” Pugh said.

At linebacker, senior Nate Bauer is expected to lead. Sophomore Keynon Johnson and Tombs are also candidates to start.

“Our front seven are going to be our biggest strength on defense this year,” Martin said.

In the secondary, Truman will have a tough time replacing Chris Rhodes, who was a shutdown corner who only allowed three pass completions in 2020 before signing with South Dakota State. Luckily for Truman, players like Martin and Larry return with some varsity experience at cornerback. The safety position will be filled in by newcomers.

Even with the lack of experience, some of the players are confident they can have a solid 2021 season.

“We just need to get that first win, then we will be ready for the other games,” Anderson said. “Athletically, we are better than most of the teams we play. We just need to execute. Sometimes that’s where we struggle.”

Patriots at a glance

Head coach: Charlie Pugh (fifth season, 3-37 at Truman and overall)

Assistant coaches: Robert Stough, Dalton Hutchings, Collin Sizemore, Deallon Walton, Matthew Dunnigan, Ben Saint, Jim Boatright.

2020 record: 0-9 (0-5 Suburban Middle Six)

Returning letter-winners: 15

Returning offensive starters: Zane Anderson, 6-1, 175, sr., QB; Trey Stone, 6-0, 215, sr., OL; Patrick Martin, 5-11, 160, sr., WR; Noah Wisenhunt, 5-10, 160, sr., WR; John Chapin, 5-11, 160, jr., QB; Nate Bauer, 5-9, 210, sr., RB.

Returning defensive starters: Trey Stone, 6-0, 215, sr., DL; Patrick Martin, 5-11, 160, DB; Michael Larry, 5-7, 145, soph., DB; Freddie Sheppard, 5-10, 225, soph., DL; Colton Treloar, 6-0, 190, jr., LB.

Others to watch: Keynon Johnson, 6-1, 200, soph., OL/LB; Zavion Tombs, 5-7, 170, soph., RB/LB; Will Greer, 5-11, 295, jr., OL/DL.

2021 schedule: Aug. 27, at Grandview; Sept. 3, at Winnetonka; Sept. 10, Oak Park; Sept. 17, at Grain Valley; Sept. 24, William Chrisman; Oct. 1 at Van Horn; Oct. 8, Belton; Oct. 15, Fort Osage; Oct. 22, at Raytown.