Van Horn football rings in a new era under head coach Roshaad Byrd in 2021

It’s a new era for the Van Horn football program as Roshaad Byrd takes the reins as head coach after William Harris took a head coaching position at his alma mater, Raytown South.

Byrd served as an assistant under Harris the past five years. Now he gets his chance to lead a Falcons squad that has more overall size than any Van Horn team in recent memory.

On offense, that size will have an impact on the offensive line. Up front, all starters are at least 6 feet tall and 250 pounds or more.

“We scrimmaged with Blue Springs a couple of weeks ago, and one of their coaches looked at our guys and said, ‘Your guys are big.’ I think it was a shock to him,” Byrd said.

Senior guard Damon Washington (6-foot, 250 pounds), senior guard Lee Hamp III (6-1, 310) and senior tackle Mason Igou (6-2, 285) are returning starters Byrd will lean on to lead that unit. Senior tackle Joe Smith (6-6, 350) and center Aden Seek (6-2, 250) are newcomers who are expected to fill out the starting lineup.

Junior Jaden Jeffries (6-3, 245) will help out with the blocking duties as the team’s fullback.

“That’s really nice to know that my smallest guy up front is 250 pounds,” Byrd said. “For some colleges that’s really good.”

Having that big of a line will assist a Van Horn running game that will have two returning with experience in Lamont Belshe and Sammie Bailey, both of whom Byrd said had a combination of speed and power. The same goes for newcomer David Lewis, who will be a load for opposing defenses to bring down at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds.

“When you see David, you would think he’s a power back until he actually gets on the field,” Byrd said. “He can catch it smoothly out of the backfield and he can run around you.

“We have kind of a three-headed monster back there. I told our offensive coordinator that we have to figure out a way to get them all the football.”

The person who will hand the ball off to those running backs is still undecided as three players are competing to be the starting quarterback. Demarcus Penson, who started some last season when Sean Mitchell got injured, sophomore Andrew Murphy and Calvin Beard are vying for that spot to replace Mitchell, who signed with William Jewell College.

“All those guys are neck and neck for the job all summer,” Byrd said. “Andrew and Calvin are more pocket passers while Demarcus is an athlete who will run with it more.”

Penson noted that he’s made some adjustments and improvement in the offseason to win the starting QB position.

“I feel like I move well in the pocket,” Penson said. “I got better at being patient and not getting the ball out too early and making good decisions.”

At wide receiver, Penson could see time there if he’s not the quarterback. De’Anthony Jones is also a returning starter who can provide speed on the outside along with Penson. Demetrius Wilson (6-2, 205) and Za’Corrie Kerr (6-3, 162) pounds will provide big targets as well.

“We have a lot of speed there,” Penson said of the wide receivers.

On the defensive side, size should play a factor as well. Byrd said the strength of that side of the ball should be the defensive line. Washington will be the only returning starter for that unit. Joining him will be sophomore Julian Johnson (6-1, 255) and Chadd Williams (6-0, 215), a transfer from Hogan Prep. Igou and Hamp also will see him up front, too, as they try to replace standout Jason Skivers, who earned a preferred walk-on chance at Mizzou.

“Julian has really blossomed as a leader and a player,” Byrd said. “He’s an everyday guy. I don’t think he’s missed a day in the offseason or out here. He’s going to anchor the inside. He’s a really athletic kid.

“I saw Chadd in the hallway and I said, ‘Who are you?’ He told me. I am friends with the coaches at Hogan Prep and I asked them, ‘Who is this kid? And why is he here?’ We weren’t sure what we would get out of him but he’s really blossomed.”

Senior Joseph Kroeger, like his brother Jacob, will lead the linebacker corps. He’s a high IQ player and a solid tackler, Byrd said. He’s a returning starter in the middle along with Jethro Faulau, who will play outside. Newcomer Quinton Cooper will see time at inside linebacker.

“I am the fifth brother (to play linebacker at Van Horn),” Kroeger said. “Every one of our linebackers showed up all summer and said, ‘We want to do everything we can to win games and not go 5-6.’ We’ve got some excellent players at linebacker.”

In the secondary, sophomores Jonathan Atty and Terrell Johnson are returning starting cornerbacks who will lead that unit. Senior MJ Faulau will be a first-year starter at safety who has looked like a veteran in practice, Byrd said. Darius Page and Jones could also see time in the secondary.

“You would have thought this was his third year as a starter if you saw him in practice,” Byrd said of Faulau. “He’s strong, fast and is a hard worker.”

With so much size and speed coming back, Byrd and his players said they feel optimistic about the Falcons having a successful season despite being relatively inexperienced. The main goals are to win the Crossroads Conference and district.

“I think we have a better chance at winning the conference this year,” Penson said. “We’ve got more players who can make plays. We will be good.”

Added Kroeger: “We have the talent to win districts and more than that.”

Falcons at a glance

Head coach: Roshaad Byrd (first year)

Assistant coaches: Anthony Morgan, Sylvester Gibson, Marion Holt, Charles Carter, Matt Ambrose, Kenneth Davis.

2020 record: 5-6 (0-2 Crossroads Conference)

Returning letter-winners: 9

Returning offensive starters: Mason Igou, 6-2, 285, sr., T; Damon Washington, 6-0, 250, sr., G; Lee Hamp, 6-1, 310, sr., G; Demarcus Penson, 5-8, 165, jr., WR/RB/QB; De’Anthony Jones, 6-2, 170, jr., WR; Lamont Belshe, 5-9, 170, soph., RB.

Returning defensive starters: Damon Washington, 6-0, 250, sr., DT/DE; Joseph Kroeger, 6-0, 180, sr., LB; Jethro Fualau, 6-0, 180, jr., LB, Jonathan Atty, 6-2, 160, soph., DB; Terrell Johnson II, 5-11, 155, soph., DB.

Others to watch: David Lewis, 6-1, 210, sr., RB; Quinton Cooper, 6-0, 205, jr., LB; Joe Smith, 6-6, 350, sr., T; MJ Fualau, 6-0, 175, sr., DB; Chadd Williams, 6-0, 215, jr., DE; CJ Nelson, 6-1, 200, soph., DE; Julian Johnson, 6-1, 255, soph., DT/DE; Sammie Bailey, 5-9, 165, soph., RB.

2021 schedule: Aug. 28 (10 a.m.), Kansas City East; Sept. 3, at Kansas City Northeast; Sept. 10, at Kansas City Southeast; Sept. 16, Hogan Prep; Sept. 23, at Lincoln Prep; Oct. 1, Truman; Oct. 8, Summit Christian Academy; Oct. 15, at University Academy; Oct. 22, Pembroke Hill.