Blue Springs quarterback may be young, but is ready to lead the football team for the 2021 season

Sal Caldarella is too young to drive a car, but the Blue Springs High School sophomore is going to be given the keys to the Wildcats offense, and he can't wait for the challenge.

"The kid's young, and a little undersized and inexperienced," second-year Wildcats coach David White said, "but I watch him compete and I like what I see.

"We had a good quarterback competition in camp, and he won out. He's already showing signs of leadership, and he has the respect of his teammates. Now, he has to go out and get the job done, and we're going to do everything we can to see that he is successful."

When asked about the challenges he faces this season, which start when the Wildcats meet Suburban Big Eight rival Liberty on Aug. 27, Caldarella smiled.

"There are a lot of challenges," the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder said, "but you know what, if you practice hard and play smart, you're going to eventually have success. I grew up watching Blue Springs football and this is a dream come true.

"The past few years, we've had quarterbacks start their senior years, and I have three years to learn the system, earn the respect of my teammates – and hopefully grow a little bit.

"Coach White has shown a lot of faith in me, and so have the guys on the team, and I don't want to let any of them down."

One player who is quick to praise Caldarella is senior wide receiver Dalesean Staley, who has verbally committed to Northern Iowa.

"He's our quarterback and we respect him and can't wait to play with him," Staley said. "He's already a better quarterback now than he was at the start of practice. And he asks questions and works hard – really hard – and you have to respect that."

Junior running back Lamana Tapusoa agrees.

"We were all disappointed last season that we didn't win more games, and we have a lot of new guys this year, and Sal is one of the new guys who we think will make a big difference," Tapusoa said. "He's young, but he's already becoming our leader on offense."

And that is a role that Caldarella believes is key to his success.

"I'm not a big guy, and I just turned 15 in March, so it's hard to go up to a senior and tell him where to be or what to do," Caldarella said. "But I'm getting more comfortable, and we have great guys on the line and in the backfield and great receivers and all we want is success. We're going to do whatever it takes to be successful, and it starts now by working hard and everyone being on the same page."

White faced a daunting first year as head coach, replacing the legendary Kelly Donohoe and having to deal with COVID-19.

“Post-COVID, we are definitely more prepared than last year heading into camp," White said. "As for starting my second season, the kids have bought into the mindset that I want.

"It's always hard to have a new coach, let alone after a 20-year coach, however, I have to be me and that’s why they hired me. We can be successful if we understand the investment and commitment of maintaining the high expectations here at Blue Springs.

“Winning isn’t accidental and we need to out-work, out-effort and out-coach people. We return three starters on offense and three on defense so we definitely need to see some leadership early.”

One returnee is Ike Ezeogu, a 6-5, 225-pound defensive end who has committed to Iowa State, and he can't wait to get the season underway.

"I have committed to Iowa State, so all the college stuff is out of the way and I can concentrate on my senior year," Ezeogu said. "I think this team will surprise many people. We have so many new players, but I feel like we are already becoming a team, and that bond will just get stronger as we start the season."

One familiar face will not be on the field for the Wildcats this season as senior linebacker Carson Willich, who has also committed to Iowa State, will miss the season because of a torn ACL injury.

Wildcats at a glance

Head coach: David White (second season, 5-6 at Blue Springs)

Assistant coaches: Jed Paulsen, Nolan Hochgrebe, Joel Page, Ty Butler, Donte Watkins, Brian Banker, Danny Malone, Jim Johnson, Ben Licklider, Nick Solomon, Marcus Crosdale, Keeston Terry, Matt Hakes, Brian Deadmon.

2020 record: 5-6 (3-4 Suburban Big Eight)

Returning letter-winners: 13

Returning offensive starters: Dalesean Staley, 6-1, 190, sr., WR; Preston Mehl, 6-2, 345, sr., C; Donny Romero, 5-11, 230, sr. G; Lamana Tapusoa, 5-11, 205, sr., RB.

Returning defensive starters: Donny Romer, 5-11, 230, sr., DT; Apollo Criglar, 6-0, 180, sr., DB/LB; Ike Ezeogu, 6-5, 225, sr., DE.

• Others to watch: Sal Caldarella, 5-10, 170, soph., QB; Eli Youman, 6-6, 235, jr., TE; Jaxson McIntyre, 5-10, 180, sr., WR; Lamana Tapusoa, 5-11, 205, jr., LB; Dalesean Staley, 6-1, 190, sr., DB.

2021 schedule: Aug. 27, at Liberty; Sept. 3, Raymore-Peculiar; Sept. 10, at Staley; Sept. 17, at Park Hill; Sept. 24, Liberty North; Oct. 1, Lee's Summit North; Oct. 8, at Lee's Summit West; Oct. 15, Blue Springs South; Oct. 22, at Rockhurst.