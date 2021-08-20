'We're all brothers': Lee's Summit North football boasts three D-1 recruits on the offensive line

Normally offensive linemen aren’t used to getting the spotlight shined on them.

But Lee’s Summit North has three – all Division I recruits – who deserve to draw much of the attention put on Eastern Jackson County players this season.

Cayden Green is a five-star recruit, one of the most highly sought left tackles in the nation with nearly 30 offers from some of the top college football programs in the nation.

His fellow linemen, senior tackle Armand Membou and senior center Trevor Taylor, are also drawing Division I interest. Membou has more than 15 offers and has verbally committed to Missouri, while Taylor, who will start his third year, is fielding offers from FCS teams.

"I've been a head coach for seven years, and I've never seen a group of players like these three guys," said Lee’s Summit North head coach Jamar Mozee, who was featured on an Examiner cover when he was a standout running back at Blue Springs High School. "Just watch them in practice – they work so hard, and they are among the best players on the team, the best players in the state or country – and their work ethic rubs off on all the other players.

"If Cayden, Armand and Trevor are working that hard, they begin to think, 'I better work that hard.'"

Still, with all that praise, the trio was surprised they would be featured on the cover of The Examiner’s 2021 High School Football Preview.

"I'd never heard about it, none of us had," said Green, a five-star recruit who recently narrowed down his 27 Division I offers to a top 10. "Then, Coach Mozee started talking about it before practice. He was talking about what a great honor it was, and I got excited."

Added Taylor: "I was kind of surprised offensive linemen were on the cover. Can't wait to see the pictures."

Taylor stands 6-foot-1 and tips the scales at 275 pounds. He has been a perennial all-conference center and is the offensive line leader of the pack.

"They're all amazing athletes and great young men, and Trevor is the guy everyone looks up to," Mozee said. "You just always know what you're going to get from him."

Membou, a right tackle, is a bit of a surprise this season, as he grew five inches and put on 30 pounds of muscle post COVID-19 and started drawing much recruiting interest as a three-star recruit.

"I saw Armand and was like, "Armand? Is that you?' He was so big, and so much taller and stronger,” Mozee said. “I had never seen a transformation like that. It was just unbelievable. He is so athletic and so smart. He is going to have a monster season."

Green, a force at 6-5, 310 pounds, is the most talked about left tackle in the Midwest. His plans this fall include leading the Broncos to a successful season, which scheduling his official visits to universities that most prep players can only dream about. He narrowed his recruiting list to Missouri, Iowa, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas A&M, Nebraska and Kentucky.

"Cayden Green – unreal!" Mozee said. "He is a great young man, a humble young man, and his family has so much to do with his growth and maturity. You meet Cayden and you realize what a wonderful young man he is, and then you realize he's a five-star recruit who will make an impact wherever he plays. Man, I'm so glad all three of these young men are on our side."

And they feel the same way about their coach.

"I love Coach Mozee, we all love Coach Mozee," Green said. "It's like I was telling you about that cover. We didn't even know there was anything like that, and Coach told us all about it and got us excited. He is as interested in us as student and young guys here at North, and he is interested in us as football players. That's why we love him and work so hard for him."

Membou agreed.

"We're all hungry because last season was disappointing with the COVID and all that, and a losing (4-6) record last season. We feel like we let him down, and we're going to make up for it this year."

Taylor nodded in agreement, adding, "We have one goal this year – to win state. That is our goal every year, but this year, we have the talent and the coaches to get the job done. We are so ready to go, and being around Coach Mozee gets us even more excited."

While Taylor is hoping a strong senior season will attract more college offers and Membou is excited about Mizzou, Green and his family are planning weekend trips to visit some of the elite college programs in the nation before he makes his choice.

"Trevor and Armand keep me grounded," Green said, chuckling. "They let me know they're stronger than I am, and they are more experienced than I am, and that's OK with me. We're all brothers, and all we want to do is make each other better."