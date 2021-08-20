Lee's Summit North hopes to live up to expectations after sharp tuneup for season opener

Bill Althaus

The Examiner/USA Today Network

Things could not have gone much better for the Lee's Summit North No. 1 offense and defense at an intrasquad scrimmage Friday night.

"It gets me so excited seeing fans in the house, after not having any last year because of COVID," said senior defensive back Dewuan Mack, who led the No. 1 defense against the No. 2 offense with an interception before a packed house at Broncos Field. "The tempo of the practice, the electricity, it's just different with the fans here."

Because of construction on the west/home side of the stadium, including a new press box, all fans sat on the visitor's side of the field – and the Broncos put on a show.

The No. 1 offense had four possessions from midfield and scored on each one as quarterback Tre Baker had three touchdown passes and ran one in from the 23-yard line.

"I think we proved we're ready to go," said Baker, who has committed to Abilene Christian University. "We were going against our No. 2s, and I think we should have done what we did – pretty much dominate. Just look at our line and our skill people. We have so much talent it's unbelievable.

"Tonight was just a practice, but it got us into that game mode, playing real competition – even if it was against our teammates – and playing in front of fans. Now it's go time!"

Running back Elijah Mozee, a nephew of head coach Jamar Mozee, agreed.

"I don't think the offense could have gotten off to a much better start," said Mozee, who scored on a 24-yard run. "Running behind our big offensive line is heavenly – look at the size of those guys. And with (6-foot-6) Gracen (Bell) at tight end, we have a lot of size and star power.

"After tonight, we're all ready to go."

And Bell said there is no chance of overconfidence for any of the Broncos following a disappointing 2020 season.

"We were supposed to be one of the teams to watch last year, and all anyone has to say, if we're getting a little cocky this year, is 4-6," Bell, who grabbed a 36-yard TD pass, said, referring to the Broncos’ record last season, which included a forfeit in the first round of district play because of COVID-19 concerns. "I've never seen a team with this much size and talent, so many D-I guys, and Coach is keeping us grounded and working hard."

The No. 1 defense picked off two passes and allowed no first downs.

"We came ready to show what we could do," Mack said. "We take a lot of pride in what we do. We know the offense is going to get a lot of attention this season, and we love that, we're happy for those guys. But we're going to be grinding and working hard too. The best thing about this team is that we all know our roles."

The scrimmage featured all varsity, junior varsity and freshmen squads.

As Jamar Mozee talked with his team after the scrimmage, he ended by saying, "It is now officially game week!"

That brought a round of cheers as the Broncos left midfield to pick up every cup and piece of debris near the benches.

"I'd have liked to have seen our No. 2 teams do a bit better, but I was happy with what the No. 1s did out there," Mozee said. "We're ready to go. From here on out, all we do centers around Blue Springs South."

The Broncos travel to Larry Stewart Memorial Field to play the Jaguars in the season and Suburban Big Eight opener at 7 p.m. next Friday.

"It is such a blessing, a blessing from God, to be on this team," said freshman wide receiver Isaiah Mozee, the son of the veteran coach. "On this team, I'm not the coach's son, or a freshman, I'm a Bronco. And I love that. To be a part of all this talent – and hopefully, a lot of success this season – is truly a gift from God."