20 players returning to Lee's Summit North starting lineup after tough season

Take a glance at the Lee's Summit North High School football team as it practices on a scorching August morning and it's easy to see why the Broncos are considered one of the preseason favorites to make some noise in the Suburban Big Eight.

They return 11 starters on offense — and you don't have to be a true blue football fan to know that is every single player from last season — and nine on defense. And those include several players being recruited at the Division I FBS and FCS levels.

Their massive offensive line will be protecting a senior quarterback who's on a mission and the skill players are equally as talented, including head coach Jamar Mozee's nephew Elijah Mozee, a running back, and his son, Isaiah Mozee, a freshman receiver who has already received offers from Iowa and Miami (Ohio).

The defensive side of the ball also glitters with a galaxy of stars, including Dewuan Mack, a defensive back who has committed to Kansas, cornerback Donnell Dye (who has an FCS offer) and linebacker Randall Ward, who Jamar Mozee calls "the most underrated player on our team."

The Broncos seemed to be on the verge of something special two years ago when they enjoyed success that was unaccustomed to the program. Many thought the foundation had been laid for future success, but the team finished last season with a 4-6 overall record and 2-5 mark in the Big Eight and had to forfeit its district opener to Nixa because of COVID-19 concerns.

But all the sophomores and juniors who discovered what life was like in one of the toughest conferences in the state are back this year, and they are ready to show that this 2021 team is the real deal.

"I believe my team has a chance to be really good this year," Mozee said. "We have a lot of returning starters from last season, and other players who played significant minutes for us.

"We will be very experienced, and I think that will help. We are also in a much better place with getting a full offseason to work out and lift weights."

That statement was echoed by his players, who created a bond this summer that will carry on through the season.

"We're a band of brothers," said senior third-year starting center Trevor Taylor, who will also spend some time on the defensive line. "We spent so much time together in the weight room, and just hanging out this summer and when you really care for the guys you're playing with — when they're your brothers, rather than teammates — great things can happen. And I think great things are going to happen this season."

So does senior quarterback Tre Baker, who said last season leaves a bitter taste in his mouth.

"I can't wait to get our first win this season to get that bad taste our of our mouths. Last season was tough, and want to learn from it, and use it as motivation for this season," said Baker, who has committed to FCS Abilene Christian.

The one thing you will never hear from Mozee or his Broncos are excuses.

"We didn't get the job done last year," Mozee said. "I know that. Our coaches know that and our players know that. Were we young? Yes, we were. But when you step on the field, you better be ready to play, especially in the Suburban Gold.

"We took our lumps, but we learned something from every game. I saw the team grow, and instead of falling apart during bad times, they grew close and that is a credit to them and our staff."

Armand Membou, a 6-5, 305-pound offensive lineman who has committed to Missouri, says last season was a way to grow, although at times it was painful.

"We had to deal with so much last year, and it made us stronger," Membou said. "No one likes to lose, but we can use last year as a way to get the job done this year. None of us want to feel the same way this year, and if it's possible, I think we are working harder than ever. And Coach and his staff expect the best from us, and we're going to be sure to give it to them."

Broncos at a glance

Head coach: Jamar Mozee

Assistant coaches: Mark Simcox, Jason Jones, Cole Reeves, Tom Upman, Jermaine Saffold, Mike Dickerson, Shannon Moore, Aaron Vaeao, DeRon Washington, Justin Giger, Mike Mead, Seth Casten.

2020 record: 4-6 (2-5 Suburban Big Eight)

Returning letter winners: 35

Returning offensive starters: Tre Baker, 6-1, 190, sr., QB; Quincey Baker, 5-9, 185, jr., RB; Elijah Mozee, 5-8, 170, jr., RB; Gracen Bell, 6-6, 225, sr., TE; Jarrell Griffin, 6-2, 210, sr., TE; Trevor Taylor, 6-1, 275, sr., C; Armand Membou, 6-5, 305, sr., RT; Cayden Green, 6-5, 310, jr., LT; Daylnn Davis, 6-3, 275, sr., LG; Ashton Baker, 6-0, 270, soph.; RG; Devin Blayney, 5-10, 170, sr., WR.

Returning defensive starters: Dewuan Mack Jr., 6-0, 180, sr., DB; Alphonso Hodge, 5-9, 170, sr., DB; Dre Beasley, 5-10, 175, jr., DB; Kade Williams, 6-0, 180, jr., DB; Owen Cole, 5-11, 185, sr., LB; Jaden McGhee, 6-3, 235, sr., DE; Randall Ward, 6-2, 215, jr., DE/OLB; Mike Dolman, 6-3, 340, sr., DT; Joshua Oakman, 5-10, 215, sr., LB.

Others to watch: Morgan Simmons, 6-1, 230, jr., LB; Charvez Ward, 6-2, 265, sr., OL/DL; Logan Crotts, 5-9, 185, sr., RB; Isaiah Mozee, 5-11, 165, fresh., WR; Yasir Winston, 6-1, 175, jr., WR; Xavier Winston, 6-1, 175, jr., WR; Chase Pearsall, 6-1, 205, fresh., LB; Alex Block, 6-1, 200, soph., LB; Williams Nwaneri, 6-5, 235, soph., LB.

Lee's Summit North football schedule 2021: