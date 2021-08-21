Grain Valley, Truman show promise in preseason football jamboree

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

The Grain Valley and Truman football teams came into Friday’s four-team jamboree coming off completely different 2020 seasons.

The Eagles finished 10-2 and made it to the Class 5 state quarterfinals a year ago while the Patriots were winless at 0-9. But even with vastly different seasons, both teams had question marks coming into the 2021 season.

Both teams got to begin answering some of those questions while getting to participate in a jamboree that included Lee’s Summit West and Raytown South Friday at Moody Murray Memorial Field in Grain Valley.

Each team played the other three in scrimmages that allowed squads to run 12 plays on offense and 12 on defense to prepare for the regular season that begins next Friday. All four teams played on the field at the same time. Coaches got to stand a few yards behind their teams and call plays while plays for the offenses started at the opponent’s 30-yard line.

Grain Valley had some questions coming in after graduating 23 seniors from last year’s squad, including four who were all-state selections. But even after losing all that firepower, the Eagles didn’t appear to miss a beat in the jamboree. They scored six total touchdowns and only gave up two.

The varsity team scored one touchdown and surrendered one against Lee’s Summit West and scored two and allowed zero against the Cardinals. Truman and Grain Valley used their reserves when they matched up as they will face off in the regular season. In that matchup, the Eagles had three scores and the Patriots had one.

Junior Caleb Larson, who will be starting at quarterback for the first time this season, looked sharp in his debut against live competition. Against the Titans varsity defense, he rushed for a touchdown on a read option run up the middle and hit wide receiver Logan Pratt on a 30-yard strike for a TD against Raytown South.

“He got rid of the jitters and he was ready to go,” Grain Valley head coach David Allie said of Larson. “He’s ready to lead us and he did a great job out there.”

Added wide receiver Keagan Hart: “Caleb did well with his reads and did what he needed to do. And he had great protection from the offensive line.”

Larson had plenty of other weapons to throw to as receivers Hart and Anthony Greco each caught two passes. At running back, Grain Valley showcased some of their backups as starter Jaxon Wyatt didn’t play.

“As a whole, I thought we did exceptional,” Larson said. “There are some things we need to clean up but we did a good job.

“Words can’t describe how much I love those guys and how much work they put in,” Larson added of his offensive teammates. “When I throw the ball to my receivers, I know they are going to catch it and they are going to get down the field and score. And my offensive line was great. Without them, I wouldn’t score.”

Freshman DJ Harris showed his ability to break tackles while running up the middle. Ty Williams, Christian Lanear and Dalton Larry got some carries, too, behind an offensive line that played well.

“I thought he ran the ball tough,” Allie said of Harris. “For a freshman, he knows how to play physically and knows he can run in space.”

Added Larson: “He was running over people and he was running to the right gaps. He knew what my checks were. He knew everything. Jaxon is going to have some competition this year.”

On defense, middle linebacker Gage Forkner led his unit with an impressive showing, allowing just one passing touchdown against the Titans. Grain Valley’s defense shut down Raytown South, getting a fumble recovery from safety Vincent Wilkins and a sack from Ethan Schaaf.

“I thought we did pretty good today, but there are a few things we can fix,” Grain Valley linebacker Cole Elliott said. “I think we will be ready to go 100 percent in Week 1.

“We’ve got some guys on defense who are always doing their job. We didn’t haven’t very many missed tackles.”

Overall, Allie came away pleased.

“Lee’s Summit West is one of the best teams in the city and we went toe-to-toe with them,” Allie said. “We also did well against Ray-South. They always have speed and they are coached well. I was very happy with our performance.”

That’s a similar sentiment Truman head coach Charlie Pugh had when he got to see his team. He admitted there are some kinks to work out but said he was proud of the way his team competed.

“We had the first-day jitters. We got a little excited,” Pugh said. “We missed a few plays but competed very well.”

Among the bright spots for Truman was running back Zavion Toombs, who showed his ability to bounce to the outside and use his speed to get to the edges. He had a handful of quality rushes against the Cardinals and Titans. Wide receiver Noah Wisenhunt also had a strong showing as he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Zane Anderson against West.

“He’s a tough runner and he has really good vision. We are excited to see what he can do,” Pugh said of Toombs. “Noah is a hard worker and a professional. It was good to see him score. He’s worked his way up to this spot.”

On defense, Pugh admitted there was room for improvement as his Patriots surrendered six touchdowns, three of which came against the varsity defense.

“We still have some things to clean up on defense, but we had some guys get to the football,” Pugh said. “We were just inconsistent. We just have to be more consistent and make some good plays.”