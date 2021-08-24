Blue Springs South football tight end Luke Seib following in his father's footsteps

Luke Seib comes from a family that has a rich sports legacy.

His father Brad was the first in-state commitment to then unknown Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder, who ended decades of embarrassing losses by leading Seib and the 9-2-1 Wildcats to a 52-17 win over Wyoming in the 1993 Copper Bowl. That team became the first Wildcats squad to earn an AP ranking, finishing at No. 20.

His sister Easton is now pitching at Valparaiso University, and was The Examiner's Softball Player of the Year when she led Blue Springs South to its first Class 4 state championship by pitching a two-hit shutout back in 2018.

And now it's Luke's turn to earn some recognition as he is expected to have a breakout year at South, which is coming off a 1-9 season that saw the Jaguars play competitive football until several fourth-quarter collapses led to heartbreaking losses.

"I think we lost just about every way you could lose a game in the fourth quarter last season," said Seib, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end who has Division I offers from Texas State and Texas-El Paso and is still drawing interest from his father’s school, K-State.

"And that was disappointing, really disappointing. If we weren't so close as a team, we'd have really had problems. But the losses just seemed to bring us closer. We've all been working so hard in the offseason and I think we're going to have a great season this year."

So does his coach, Matt Klein.

"We're all excited about the upcoming season and I'm really excited to see what Luke does," Klein said. "He's so big and athletic. He has great hands, and can make people miss after he catches the ball. You could see him at tight end, wide receiver – we're going to spread him all over the field."

Seib spent much of the summer playing on a 7-on-7 team with Cash Parker, one of the favorites to be the team's starting quarterback. Seib says they have built a chemistry that could translate to big plays this fall.

"Cash has a great arm, and we really had a lot of success this summer," Seib said, "and I think that could lead to success with the team. I'm listed as a tight end, but I think I could play everything from H-back to wide receiver. And I can't wait to see what we do offensively."

While football is nothing new to Seib, he's only been playing tackle football for the past seven years.

"When I was a little kid, I played flag football, and my dad wasn't in any hurry to have me play tackle football until the sixth grade. He played at K-State, and was a tight end, like me, and he knew what he was doing. I didn't get burned out and I grew to love the game as much as my dad did.

"And now, it's my senior year and we're all working so hard to make it a special season."

Seib grew up watching the Jaguars with his father and dreamed of walking into Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium as a player.

"We haven't had a lot of success lately, but I grew up watching the Briley Moore (state championship) team and dreamed of wearing a Jaguars uniform," Seib said.

"Last year everything was so different – no fans, a lot of losses, and all the COVID protocol – and it was tough. But we hung together and all the guys who were coming back this year made a pact that this season was going to be different.

"It all starts Aug. 27 against a great Lee's Summit North team, so we're going to be tested early. We're all hoping to do good things in that game and carry that confidence through the rest of the season."