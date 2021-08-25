Meet 15 Eastern Jackson County high school football players who are under the radar in 2021

Some Eastern Jackson County high school football players saw their seasons come to an end because of injuries last year.

Some were just learning on the job or didn’t get a chance to get on the field much because of top players in front of them. Now they hope to make a bigger impact for their teams this season.

Here are the 15 Eastern Jackson County high school football players who are flying under the radar now but you may get to know their names by the end of this season.

Zane Anderson, QB, Truman

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior had Truman poised for a pair of upsets over Grandview and Winnetonka last season and kept the Patriots close early against Oak Park in the third game before tearing his ACL and missing the remainder of the season.

Anderson “has worked tirelessly to get back to playing shape to lead this team,” Patriots head coach Charlie Pugh said. “Zane has an arm and can run the ball as well.”

Ralph Covington, TE, William Chrisman

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound senior certainly has the size to turn heads this season.

He should be one of senior quarterback Dayne Herl’s main targets and is a strong blocker as well.

Max Ellis, K/P, St. Michael the Archangel

Also a starter on the soccer team, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound junior is drawing national interest as a kicker.

He is currently ranked No. 24 in the country after an impressive showing at a Kohl’s Showcase Camp this summer, earning a rating of 4.5 stars. Coach Andrew Pitts says many of the area Division I schools are actively recruiting him.

Owen Gish, TE, Blue Springs South

Blue Springs South appears to be loaded at tight end this season, with Gish joining Luke Seib to give the Jaguars a solid 1-2 punch.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound senior has started to turn heads of Division II recruiters and has an offer from Pittsburg State on the table so far. He is known as more of a blocker than Seib and may also see some time at defensive end to take advantage of his size.

Keagan Hart, DB, Grain Valley

The 6-foot, 175-pound junior earned a starting job as a sophomore and didn’t disappoint while helping the Eagles reach the Class 5 state quarterfinals.

Hart earned second-team all-conference honors in the loaded Suburban Middle Six, recording 86 tackles, four interceptions and seven pass breakups. He may also see time as a receiver on offense this season.

Malachi Howard, CB, Blue Springs South

The 6-foot, 165-pound junior cornerback earned a starting job as a sophomore last season but it was cut short by an injury.

Still, that was enough to begin drawing interest from Division I college recruiters as he heads into his junior season. Jaguars head coach calls Howard a “freak athlete.”

Caleb Larson, QB, Grain Valley

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound junior has some big shoes to fill as he takes over for all-state quarterback Cole Keller, who is now playing for Washburn University.

Larson showed some promise in Friday’s jamboree as he and the Eagles held their own with Class 6 power Lee’s Summit West. He ran for a touchdown against West and threw to Logan Pratt for a 30-yard score against Raytown South while leading the Eagles to six touchdowns in the preseason scrimmage.

David Lewis, RB, Van Horn

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior could become the workhorse out of the Falcons’ backfield this season.

New Van Horn head coach Roshaad Byrd calls Lewis “a big, strong RB that is deceptively fast.”

Isaiah Mozee, WR, Lee’s Summit North

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound son of head coach Jamar Mozee appears to have a bright future.

He’s just a freshman but already has Division I offers from Iowa and Miami (Ohio). He will likely have to share catches with senior receiver Devin Blayney and senior tight end Gracen Bell – both with college offers – and junior twins Yasir and Xavier Winston, but he is expected to be one of the main targets for college-bound quarterback Tre Baker.

Drew Penniston, OL/DL, Blue Springs South

The 5-foot-11, 245-pound senior returns as a starter on the offensive and defensive lines, and will also take over kicking duties as a jack of all trades.

He is mulling at least one NAIA offer as he heads into his final year and his coach expects him to get at least a few more.

“Will be a great leader for our team,” Jaguars head coach Matt Klein said.

Logan Pratt, WR, Grain Valley

The speedy 5-foot-8, 140-pound senior receiver missed most of last season with an injury, but returned in time for the postseason, catching a long pass to help the Eagles take a 28-14 halftime lead in their Class 5 state quarterfinal against Platte County (the Eagles lost 31-28).

Pratt, who finished fourth in the Class 5 state track meet in the 100 meters, could have a big season as the main target of new starting quarterback Caleb Larson.

Kameron Thompson, RB/WR/KR, William Chrisman

The speedy 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior is drawing some Division II and Division III interest but could add to that with a big senior season.

Thompson earned honorable mention all-conference honors for the injury-plagued Bears in the loaded Suburban Middle Six last season. Head coach Matt Perry says he will be used as running back, slot receiver and kick and punt returner.

Randall Ward, DE, Lee’s Summit North

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior defensive end/linebacker hybrid could have a breakout season after what coach Jamar Mozee has seen in preseason practices and last season when he earned playing time as a sophomore.

“Probably the most underrated player on our roster,” Mozee said. “Randall can really, really play. He will be a dominant player for us on defense this season.”

Ward participated in the Six Star Football 2021 St. Louis Showcase this summer.

Eli Youman, TE/DE, Blue Springs

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound junior tight end is looking to have a breakout season on both sides of the ball.

Coach David White says Youman “will come into his own this year with big expectations. Great player with size and work ethic.”

Dillon Zaun, QB, St. Michael the Archangel

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior led the Guardians to a 5-5 record last season after transferring from Lee’s Summit West.

This season he looks to take another step forward after he threw for 1,648 yards and 18 touchdowns and ran for another 383 yards last year.

“Incredibly smart, he makes a lot of the play calls for our team,” Guardians coach Andrew Pitts said. “He has complete freedom to audible at the line. He has a strong arm, good accuracy, and great pocket presence.”

Another 25 to keep an eye on

• Zach Berry, sr., OT/DT, St. Michael the Archangel

• Brock Branstietter, jr., DL, Fort Osage

• Mathew Brown, jr., G/DL, Oak Grove

• Sal Caldarella, soph., QB, Blue Springs

• Owen Cole, sr., LB, Lee’s Summit North

• Terry Cooper, sr., OL, Grain Valley

• Sawyer Farris, sr., DL, Grain Valley

• Sir’Rahn Felix, jr., WR, William Chrisman

• Gage Forkner, sr., LB, Grain Valley

• Caleb Groff, jr., OL, Oak Grove

• Lee Hamp, sr., G/DT, Van Horn

• Mason Igou, jr., OL, Van Horn

• Jamison Kirk, sr., LB/RB, Oak Grove

• Joseph Kroeger, sr., LB, Van Horn

• Patrick Martin, sr., RB/WR/DB, Truman

• Preston Mehl, sr., C, Blue Springs

• Anthony Miller, jr., RB, William Chrisman

• Elijah Mozee, jr., RB, Lee’s Summit North

• Lance Nauer, jr., LB, William Chrisman

• Demarcus Penson, jr., RB/WR/QB/DB, Van Horn

• Tristin Pouncil, sr., DB, Grain Valley

• Carson Smith, sr., RB/LB/S, Oak Grove

• Clynton Stewart, sr., RB/LB, Oak Grove

• Trey Stone, sr., OL/DL, Truman

• Roman Tillmon, soph., DB, Fort Osage