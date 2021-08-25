'I'm the kicker, not the girl kicker': Laney Smith wins starting job for Truman High School football

Bill Althaus

The Examiner/USA Today Network

Laney Smith is not the female kicker on the 2021 Truman High School football team.

"I'm the kicker, not the girl kicker," Smith said after Tuesday's late afternoon practice session. "I'm not trying to make a statement or anything like that, I talked with some people and thought I had a good chance of making team, so I tried out."

And won the starting spot. She will kick PATs and field goals for the Patriots this season.

"I have always thought that building character was one of the most important elements for any coach or teacher," said Truman head coach Charlie Pugh, whose team opens its season at 7 p.m. Friday at Grandview High School. "When she walked onto the field the first day of practice she was treated with respect.

"And now, she is our kicker – and she earned it by being the best kicker we had in camp. She came out day one and it was clear she was our best kicker, and now we're excited to see how she does this season."

Competitive high school sports are nothing new to Smith, who has lettered the past three years for the Patriots soccer team.

"I've played soccer at Truman all three years," said Smith, a senior, "and I wanted to try something new. I was talking to my family and talking to a friend of mine and we went out on the Truman football field and I was kicking 25-yard field goals, so I decided to try out."

Smith is a matter-of-fact young lady who laughs off pressure.

"There was a little bit of pressure the first practice because I was a girl, and I was new to the team," she said. "But the guys went out of their way to make me feel welcome, so did Coach Pugh and our coaches. It has been such a positive experience and I can't wait for our first game."

When asked about taunts and opponents' attempts to rattle her before a PAT or field goal, she just laughed.

"Let them try," she said. "They'll find out quickly that it won't work. I don't get rattled playing sports, and I think that's because I've played soccer nearly my entire life.

"Football is new, but it's just like soccer. I have faith and confidence in my ability to kick a football and that's what I'm going to do."

When asked about goals, Smith had a ready answer.

"We didn't win a football game last season, even though we had a couple of close games, so my only goal is to help us win our first game, and win a lot of games after that," Smith said. "I've had so much fun at practice, I can't wait to see how much fun we have once the season starts."