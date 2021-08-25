Everything you need to know about Eastern Jackson County high school football in 2021

After a season plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic – in which ended a pair of teams' seasons with district forfeits – Eastern Jackson County high school football teams are hoping for a return to normalcy this fall.

Heading into the 2021 season, there are plenty of storylines within each team in the Eastern Jackson County area. Whether its a team searching for its first win since 2019, new head coaches, or promising quarterbacks, here is everything to know about each Eastern Jackson County high school football team ahead of this season.

Blue Springs

David White faced a daunting first year as Blue Springs head coach, replacing the legendary Kelly Donohoe and having to deal with COVID-19.

He believes he and the Wildcats are on more solid footing as they get ready to kick off year two after a strong finish to last season.

Blue Springs South

Last season, coach Matt Klein's Blue Springs South squad was on the verge of great success, but lost six games in the fourth quarter and finished 1-9.

"Our 2020 season was rattled with quarantines and fourth-quarter losses," Klein said. "We have put an emphasis on the fourth quarter throughout our entire offseason program."

Fort Osage

Fort Osage head coach Brock Bult took a group of young, inexperienced players into last season, and they survived. This year, with a year's experience under their belts, they look to thrive more than survive.

Grain Valley

Grain Valley came within three points of a state semifinal appearance in its first season in Class 5 last year.

This season, the Eagles will try to repeat that elite eight run with virtually a new cast, but coach David Allie is confident his team can continue its winning ways.

Lee's Summit North

After slogging though a disappointing 4-6 COVID-plagued 2020 season, Lee's Summit North is loaded with college recruits and ready to make noise in 2021 and challenge on the state level despite playing in arguably the toughest conference in the state.

Oak Grove

The Oak Grove Panthers only got through eight games last season because of COVID-19 protocols and saw a once promising undefeated start end with a disappointing district loss.

Now head coach Pat Richard thinks his experienced team can challenge for its second state title.

St. Michael the Archangel

St. Michael Archangel Catholic finished last season with their first non-losing record (5-5) in the school's four-year history.

Now the Guardians look to build off those five wins in their last seven games to post the first winning season in school history.

Truman

Truman got off to a promising start in 2020, nearly upsetting its first two opponents before fourth-quarter lapses. But the Patriots lost starting quarterback Zane Anderson in Game 3 and went on to finish 0-9.

With Anderson returning, Patriots coach Charlie Pugh is confident his team can get a win and build on it from there.

Van Horn

Former coach William Harris built the once downtrodden Van Horn football program into a winning one but left in the offseason to take over at his alma mater, Raytown South.

Can offensive coordinator Roshaad Byrd, who begins his era after being promoted to head coach, keep the Falcons soaring?

William Chrisman

After an injury-plagued regular season last year, William Chrisman gained momentum with a rout of Ruskin in its district opener only to forfeit the next round because of COVID-19 protocols.

This season, the Bears hope to carry that momentum with the help of starting quarterback Dayne Herl, who was forced into action last season after senior Osi Nauer was lost for the year to an injury.

