Five things to watch for in Eastern Jackson County high school football season openers

The new high school football season is finally upon us and Eastern Jackson County teams are already being affected by the new surge in COVID-19.

Nevertheless, the 2021 season will get underway Friday night and Saturday morning with nine different games in the area, including a pair of local teams battling in their Suburban Big Eight Conference opener – Lee’s Summit North and Blue Springs South.

Here are five story lines to watch for in Week 1:

COVID-19 issues

It appeared earlier this week that Fort Osage would have to sit during the season’s opening week.

The Indians’ scheduled opponent, Kearney, pulled out of Friday’s opener at Fort Osage because of COVID-19 concerns on Sunday, meaning Fort Osage would earn a forfeit win if it was unable to find another opponent.

Coincidentally, on Monday, Ruskin pulled out of its game against St. Joseph Central for the same reason. That allowed Fort Osage and Central to work out a deal to get together for the season opener 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Osage.

The only problem is it won’t be the team the Fort Osage Indians prepared for through most of the preseason. Now they face the Central Indians, a former conference opponent Fort Osage has not seen since 2007.

“Lack of preparation time and knowledge from not playing them for years,” Fort Osage head coach Brock Bult said when asked about the biggest challenges of facing a team he and his staff didn’t know about until Monday. “We are keeping our focus on us executing and on what we can control.”

Fort Osage, with the trio of quarterback Greg Menne, running back Javen Hall and receiver Larenzo Fenner returning, look to get off to a faster start after going 1-6 to begin last year against a tough schedule.

Will Broncos live up to hype?

Lee’s Summit North went into last season with some heightened expectations and started 4-2, only to drop their last four, including a COVID-19 forfeit to Nixa in the first round of district play.

Now expectations for this season are even higher with several Division I college recruits, including junior offensive lineman Cayden Green, who is ranked No. 16 nationally in the class of 2023.

The Broncos face a Blue Springs South team looking to bounce back from a 1-9 season in their season opener at 7 p.m. Friday at South.

The Broncos looked sharp in the Crimson and Black scrimmage last Friday, but senior tight end Gracen Bell says his team won’t take it for granted.

"We were supposed to be one of the teams to watch last year, and all anyone has to say, if we're getting a little cocky this year, is 4-6," said Bell, who is one of the Division I recruits, having committed to Navy. "I've never seen a team with this much size and talent, so many D-I guys, and Coach is keeping us grounded and working hard."

Can Grain Valley reload?

Grain Valley finished just one win – three points after leading by 14 at halftime – away from the Class 5 state semifinals last season.

Most of the players who led the Eagles to a 10-2 record have graduated, but eighth-year head coach David Allie feels like his team performed well in last week’s jamboree against Class 6 power Lee’s Summit West, Raytown South and Truman.

New quarterback Caleb Larson, who has the unenviable task of replacing all-stater Cole Keller, looked sharp in the jamboree. He does have last year’s leading rusher, Jaxon Wyatt, back to help too.

“Lee’s Summit West is one of the best teams in the city and we went toe-to-toe with them,” Allie said. “We also did well against Ray-South. They always have speed and they are coached well. I was very happy with our performance.”

It won’t be an easy debut, though, with Smithville coming to town. The Warriors finished 10-3 last season and made it to the Class 4 state semifinals before losing 13-10 to eventual champion Jefferson City Helias.

Can Blue Springs carry over momentum from last year?

Blue Springs started 2-4 in its first season under new coach David White, but the Wildcats won three of their last five to finish 5-6.

And two of those six losses were to Liberty, the opponent in Friday’s opener. The Blue Jays spoiled White’s debut with a 46-28 rout of the Wildcats. Blue Springs, though, took them to overtime before falling 31-28 in a district semifinal to end the season.

Blue Springs, though, was dealt a blow when Division I recruit Carson Willich tore his ACL. The Iowa State commit will miss his senior season.

But the Wildcats return another Iowa State commit in defensive end Ike Ezeogu and feature a pair of Division I recruits, senior receiver Dalesean Staley and junior running back/linebacker Lamana Tapusoa, on offense behind new sophomore quarterback Sal Caldarella.

“We were all disappointed last season that we didn't win more games, and we have a lot of new guys this year, and Sal is one of the new guys who we think will make a big difference," Tapusoa said. "He's young, but he's already becoming our leader on offense."

Can Dayne Herl help Chrisman turn it around?

Quarterback Dayne Herl went into last season as the backup but quickly became the starter when senior Osi Nauer went down with a season-ending injury in the opening week.

The young Bears could only manage one win in the regular season (21-10 over crosstown rival Truman) and routed Ruskin in the district opener before having to forfeit to Grain Valley because of COVID-19.

Now Herl, who is getting looks from Division II schools, and the Bears have a year of experience to work with as they prepare to host Winnetonka at 7 p.m. Friday in the opener.

“Physically, he has matured,” Bears head coach Matt Perry said of Herl. “He’s become more football savvy and smart. He knows what we want. He’s spent a lot of time working on his throwing mechanics and he’s come a long way there, too.”