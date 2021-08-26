Blue Springs, Blue Springs South football broadcasts celebrate 25th anniversary on new station

Bill Althaus

The Examiner/USA Today Network

Tony Wrisinger feels like a kid on Christmas morning who's eyeing the biggest package under the tree.

Except the vice president of Vision Sports is dreaming about a football field and two area powerhouse football teams.

Friday night, when Lee's Summit North visits Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium at Blue Springs South High School, Wrisinger and his Vision Sports partner Brian Johnston, will be celebrating their 25th year of broadcasting Blue Springs South and Blue Springs High School football.

And this year, they have a new reason to be excited as 102.5 Jack-FM will be the new home for Friday Night Football.

"This whole experience has been crazy," said Wrisinger, who is also founder of Vision Sports and along with Johnston, co-president of the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association.

"It started with an agreement on a paper napkin between me and Brian – we both worked together with the Kansas City Royals back then – and now, we're celebrating 25 years of award-winning football with two of the most successful football programs in the history of the state."

Over the past quarter of a century, the Friday Night Football broadcasting crew has won 22 first-place awards from the Missouri Broadcasters Association.

Rob Evans, who has been the play-by-play man the past six seasons, has swept the honors each year he has been behind the mic. Other award winners were Johnston, who was the play-byplay man the first six years, and Dale Carter, who followed Johnston and handed the play-by-play duties to Evans after a 10-year career. Carter, a morning personality at KFKF in Kansas City, is also a member of the Country Radio Hall of Fame (2011).

"We've had the best of the best," Wrisinger said. "And we've had very little turnover. Brian is still with us and Buddy Young has been a color analyst the past 20 years and Tim Crone has been with us since day one."

Young, a former football coach and activities director at Blue Springs South, works all Jaguar games. Crone, a former football coach and activities director at Blue Springs, handles the Wildcats color commentary.

"We had been on the same radio station the past 24 years, and that station was sold, so I went out looking for a new home for our broadcasts," Wrisinger said. "I talked to (program director) Pete Mundo at Cumulus Broadcasting and we began discussing the prospects of moving our games to Jack-FM.

"They're excited, and we certainly are excited because of the great signal they have. It's a win-win situation and now, we're all looking forward to Friday night."