Every Examiner Football Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year since 1979

Grain Valley senior quarterback Cole Keller claimed The Examiner's 2020 Offensive Player of the Year honor after leading the Eagles to the Class 5 state quarterfinals last season.

Grain Valley quarterback Cole Keller and his teammate, linebacker Hunter Newsom, grabbed The Examiner's Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year Awards last season.

There is no chance of them repeating this season because both graduated and are now playing in college. So who will win this year's awards?

Here is a look back at all of The Examiner's honorees since we began it back in 1979:

THE EXAMINER’S FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR 

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR 

1979 — Mike Ingle, Raytown 

1980 — Jeff Mann, Raytown 

1981 — Todd Scheerer, Raytown South 

1982 — Brad White, Lee’s Summit 

1983 — Dalton Vann, Lee’s Summit 

1984 — Mike Hunter, Raytown 

1985 — Craig Phillips, Lee’s Summit 

1986 — Mike Scott, Raytown South 

1987 — Chris Works, Lee’s Summit 

1988 — Todd Spurck, Lee’s Summit 

1989 — Jeff Handy, Blue Springs 

1990 — Jeff Moreland, Blue Springs 

1991 — Tyrone Douglas, Raytown 

1992 — Maurice Daniels, Raytown South 

1993 — Ryan Fry, Oak Grove 

1994 — Kevin Hunt, Van Horn 

1995 — Ladell Betts, Blue Springs 

1996 — Ladell Betts, Blue Springs 

1997 — Jamar Mozee, Blue Springs 

1998 — Jamar Mozee, Blue Springs 

1999 — Kegan Coleman, Lee’s Summit North 

2000 — Jeremy Braden, Fort Osage 

2001 — Andrew Tuggle, Blue Springs 

2002 — Seth Williams, Grain Valley 

2003 — Stinson Dean, Blue Springs 

2004 — Ben Kisner, William Chrisman 

2005 — La’Darrian Page, Lee’s Summit West 

2006 — Dalton Krysa, Fort Osage 

2007 — Cody Fogle, Grain Valley 

2008 — Blaine Dalton, Blue Springs South 

2009 — Darrian Miller, Blue Springs 

2010 — Darrian Miller, Blue Springs 

2011 — Connor Harris, Blue Springs South 

2012 — Dalvin Warmack, Blue Springs 

2013 — Dalvin Warmack, Blue Springs 

2014 — *Skylar Thompson, Fort Osage; Aaron Graham, Oak Grove 

2015 — * Skylar Thompson, Fort Osage; Jordan Salima, Truman 

2016 — James Bailey, William Chrisman 

2017 — Daniel Parker Jr., Blue Springs 

2018 — Aveion Bailey, Blue Springs 

2019 — Keyon Mozee, Lee’s Summit North 

2020 — Cole Keller, Grain Valley 

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR 

1979 — Alan Lange, Raytown South 

1980 — Pat Connor, Blue Springs 

1981 — Phil Forte, Raytown South 

1982 — Mark Smith, Lee’s Summit 

1983 — Gary Allin, Raytown South 

1984 — Mike Young, Raytown South 

1985 — Jim Bebee, Truman 

1986 — Jeff Summers, Lee’s Summit 

1987 — Roy McFarland, Lee’s Summit 

1988 — Tim Alvarado, Blue Springs 

1989 — Ben Andes, Blue Springs 

1990 — Scott McKee, Truman 

1991 — Ryan Reid, Blue Springs 

1992 — Nathan Fulk, Blue Springs 

1993 — Joseph Haynes, Van Horn 

1994 — Tory Schwope, Blue Springs 

1995 — Jon Oyler, Blue Springs South 

1996 — Andy Sims, Fort Osage 

1997 — Damon Dombrowski, Truman 

1998 — Matt VerDught, Blue Springs South 

1999 — Justin McClain, Blue Springs South 

2000 — *Earl Jack, Blue Springs; Mike Mendenhall, Blue Springs South 

2001 — Bruce Ringwood, Blue Springs 

2002 — *Bruce Ringwood, Blue Springs; Jamie Scully, Grain Valley 

2003 — Mike LoPorto, Blue Springs South 

2004 — Jaron Baston, Blue Springs 

2005 — Jeff Julian, Blue Springs South 

2006 — Brian Hertzog, Lee’s Summit West 

2007 — Donte Strickland, Blue Springs South 

2008 — Gus Toca, Blue Springs 

2009 — E.J. Gaines, Fort Osage 

2010 — Tony Tanumai, Fort Osage 

2011 — Tony Tanumai, Fort Osage 

2012 — *Elijah Lee, Blue Springs; Mamu Tauiautusa, Fort Osage 

2013 — Elijah Lee, Blue Springs 

2014 — Carlos Davis, Blue Springs 

2015 — *Adam Cofield, Blue Springs South; Sima Thomas, Fort Osage 

2016 — Casey Still, Blue Springs 

2017 — Daniel Carson, William Chrisman 

2018 — Von Young IV, Fort Osage 

2019 — Dakota Robertson, Fort Osage 

2020 — Hunter Newsom, Grain Valley 

• – Co-players of the year