Every Examiner Football Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year since 1979

Grain Valley quarterback Cole Keller and his teammate, linebacker Hunter Newsom, grabbed The Examiner's Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year Awards last season.

There is no chance of them repeating this season because both graduated and are now playing in college. So who will win this year's awards?

Here is a look back at all of The Examiner's honorees since we began it back in 1979:

THE EXAMINER’S FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1979 — Mike Ingle, Raytown

1980 — Jeff Mann, Raytown

1981 — Todd Scheerer, Raytown South

1982 — Brad White, Lee’s Summit

1983 — Dalton Vann, Lee’s Summit

1984 — Mike Hunter, Raytown

1985 — Craig Phillips, Lee’s Summit

1986 — Mike Scott, Raytown South

1987 — Chris Works, Lee’s Summit

1988 — Todd Spurck, Lee’s Summit

1989 — Jeff Handy, Blue Springs

1990 — Jeff Moreland, Blue Springs

1991 — Tyrone Douglas, Raytown

1992 — Maurice Daniels, Raytown South

1993 — Ryan Fry, Oak Grove

1994 — Kevin Hunt, Van Horn

1995 — Ladell Betts, Blue Springs

1996 — Ladell Betts, Blue Springs

1997 — Jamar Mozee, Blue Springs

1998 — Jamar Mozee, Blue Springs

1999 — Kegan Coleman, Lee’s Summit North

2000 — Jeremy Braden, Fort Osage

2001 — Andrew Tuggle, Blue Springs

2002 — Seth Williams, Grain Valley

2003 — Stinson Dean, Blue Springs

2004 — Ben Kisner, William Chrisman

2005 — La’Darrian Page, Lee’s Summit West

2006 — Dalton Krysa, Fort Osage

2007 — Cody Fogle, Grain Valley

2008 — Blaine Dalton, Blue Springs South

2009 — Darrian Miller, Blue Springs

2010 — Darrian Miller, Blue Springs

2011 — Connor Harris, Blue Springs South

2012 — Dalvin Warmack, Blue Springs

2013 — Dalvin Warmack, Blue Springs

2014 — *Skylar Thompson, Fort Osage; Aaron Graham, Oak Grove

2015 — * Skylar Thompson, Fort Osage; Jordan Salima, Truman

2016 — James Bailey, William Chrisman

2017 — Daniel Parker Jr., Blue Springs

2018 — Aveion Bailey, Blue Springs

2019 — Keyon Mozee, Lee’s Summit North

2020 — Cole Keller, Grain Valley

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1979 — Alan Lange, Raytown South

1980 — Pat Connor, Blue Springs

1981 — Phil Forte, Raytown South

1982 — Mark Smith, Lee’s Summit

1983 — Gary Allin, Raytown South

1984 — Mike Young, Raytown South

1985 — Jim Bebee, Truman

1986 — Jeff Summers, Lee’s Summit

1987 — Roy McFarland, Lee’s Summit

1988 — Tim Alvarado, Blue Springs

1989 — Ben Andes, Blue Springs

1990 — Scott McKee, Truman

1991 — Ryan Reid, Blue Springs

1992 — Nathan Fulk, Blue Springs

1993 — Joseph Haynes, Van Horn

1994 — Tory Schwope, Blue Springs

1995 — Jon Oyler, Blue Springs South

1996 — Andy Sims, Fort Osage

1997 — Damon Dombrowski, Truman

1998 — Matt VerDught, Blue Springs South

1999 — Justin McClain, Blue Springs South

2000 — *Earl Jack, Blue Springs; Mike Mendenhall, Blue Springs South

2001 — Bruce Ringwood, Blue Springs

2002 — *Bruce Ringwood, Blue Springs; Jamie Scully, Grain Valley

2003 — Mike LoPorto, Blue Springs South

2004 — Jaron Baston, Blue Springs

2005 — Jeff Julian, Blue Springs South

2006 — Brian Hertzog, Lee’s Summit West

2007 — Donte Strickland, Blue Springs South

2008 — Gus Toca, Blue Springs

2009 — E.J. Gaines, Fort Osage

2010 — Tony Tanumai, Fort Osage

2011 — Tony Tanumai, Fort Osage

2012 — *Elijah Lee, Blue Springs; Mamu Tauiautusa, Fort Osage

2013 — Elijah Lee, Blue Springs

2014 — Carlos Davis, Blue Springs

2015 — *Adam Cofield, Blue Springs South; Sima Thomas, Fort Osage

2016 — Casey Still, Blue Springs

2017 — Daniel Carson, William Chrisman

2018 — Von Young IV, Fort Osage

2019 — Dakota Robertson, Fort Osage

2020 — Hunter Newsom, Grain Valley

• – Co-players of the year