Every Examiner Football Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year since 1979
Grain Valley quarterback Cole Keller and his teammate, linebacker Hunter Newsom, grabbed The Examiner's Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year Awards last season.
There is no chance of them repeating this season because both graduated and are now playing in college. So who will win this year's awards?
Here is a look back at all of The Examiner's honorees since we began it back in 1979:
THE EXAMINER’S FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1979 — Mike Ingle, Raytown
1980 — Jeff Mann, Raytown
1981 — Todd Scheerer, Raytown South
1982 — Brad White, Lee’s Summit
1983 — Dalton Vann, Lee’s Summit
1984 — Mike Hunter, Raytown
1985 — Craig Phillips, Lee’s Summit
1986 — Mike Scott, Raytown South
1987 — Chris Works, Lee’s Summit
1988 — Todd Spurck, Lee’s Summit
1989 — Jeff Handy, Blue Springs
1990 — Jeff Moreland, Blue Springs
1991 — Tyrone Douglas, Raytown
1992 — Maurice Daniels, Raytown South
1993 — Ryan Fry, Oak Grove
1994 — Kevin Hunt, Van Horn
1995 — Ladell Betts, Blue Springs
1996 — Ladell Betts, Blue Springs
1997 — Jamar Mozee, Blue Springs
1998 — Jamar Mozee, Blue Springs
1999 — Kegan Coleman, Lee’s Summit North
2000 — Jeremy Braden, Fort Osage
2001 — Andrew Tuggle, Blue Springs
2002 — Seth Williams, Grain Valley
2003 — Stinson Dean, Blue Springs
2004 — Ben Kisner, William Chrisman
2005 — La’Darrian Page, Lee’s Summit West
2006 — Dalton Krysa, Fort Osage
2007 — Cody Fogle, Grain Valley
2008 — Blaine Dalton, Blue Springs South
2009 — Darrian Miller, Blue Springs
2010 — Darrian Miller, Blue Springs
2011 — Connor Harris, Blue Springs South
2012 — Dalvin Warmack, Blue Springs
2013 — Dalvin Warmack, Blue Springs
2014 — *Skylar Thompson, Fort Osage; Aaron Graham, Oak Grove
2015 — * Skylar Thompson, Fort Osage; Jordan Salima, Truman
2016 — James Bailey, William Chrisman
2017 — Daniel Parker Jr., Blue Springs
2018 — Aveion Bailey, Blue Springs
2019 — Keyon Mozee, Lee’s Summit North
2020 — Cole Keller, Grain Valley
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1979 — Alan Lange, Raytown South
1980 — Pat Connor, Blue Springs
1981 — Phil Forte, Raytown South
1982 — Mark Smith, Lee’s Summit
1983 — Gary Allin, Raytown South
1984 — Mike Young, Raytown South
1985 — Jim Bebee, Truman
1986 — Jeff Summers, Lee’s Summit
1987 — Roy McFarland, Lee’s Summit
1988 — Tim Alvarado, Blue Springs
1989 — Ben Andes, Blue Springs
1990 — Scott McKee, Truman
1991 — Ryan Reid, Blue Springs
1992 — Nathan Fulk, Blue Springs
1993 — Joseph Haynes, Van Horn
1994 — Tory Schwope, Blue Springs
1995 — Jon Oyler, Blue Springs South
1996 — Andy Sims, Fort Osage
1997 — Damon Dombrowski, Truman
1998 — Matt VerDught, Blue Springs South
1999 — Justin McClain, Blue Springs South
2000 — *Earl Jack, Blue Springs; Mike Mendenhall, Blue Springs South
2001 — Bruce Ringwood, Blue Springs
2002 — *Bruce Ringwood, Blue Springs; Jamie Scully, Grain Valley
2003 — Mike LoPorto, Blue Springs South
2004 — Jaron Baston, Blue Springs
2005 — Jeff Julian, Blue Springs South
2006 — Brian Hertzog, Lee’s Summit West
2007 — Donte Strickland, Blue Springs South
2008 — Gus Toca, Blue Springs
2009 — E.J. Gaines, Fort Osage
2010 — Tony Tanumai, Fort Osage
2011 — Tony Tanumai, Fort Osage
2012 — *Elijah Lee, Blue Springs; Mamu Tauiautusa, Fort Osage
2013 — Elijah Lee, Blue Springs
2014 — Carlos Davis, Blue Springs
2015 — *Adam Cofield, Blue Springs South; Sima Thomas, Fort Osage
2016 — Casey Still, Blue Springs
2017 — Daniel Carson, William Chrisman
2018 — Von Young IV, Fort Osage
2019 — Dakota Robertson, Fort Osage
2020 — Hunter Newsom, Grain Valley
• – Co-players of the year