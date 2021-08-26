A look at the high school football week-by-week schedule for Eastern Jackson County

The Examiner

The 2021 Eastern Jackson County high school football schedule has already seen some changes before the teams have even kicked off.

Fort Osage was supposed to play Kearney in its season opener but Kearney bowed out over COVID-19 concerns. When St. Joseph Central lost its opponent, Ruskin, also to COVID-19, Fort Osage and Central worked it out to meet in Week 1.

Oak Grove's schedule was reduced to eight regular season games before district when MRVC West member Clinton decided to opt out of the varsity season in 2021 due to a lack of interest from students.

So now instead of a game on Sept. 24 at Clinton, the Panthers will receive a bye.

Here is the week-by-week schedule for all 10 area teams:

2021 EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY WEEK-BY-WEEK SCHEDULE

(All Games 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

(Schedules subject to change)

WEEK 1

Friday, Aug. 27

Blue Springs at Liberty

Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South

St. Joseph Central at Fort Osage

Smithville at Grain Valley

Lawson at Oak Grove

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy

Truman at Grandview

Winnetonka at William Chrisman

Saturday, Aug. 28

11 a.m. — Kansas City East at Van Horn

WEEK 2

Friday, Sept. 3

Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South

Staley at Fort Osage

Grain Valley at Oak Park

Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit

Oak Grove at Richmond

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X

Truman at Winnetonka

Van Horn at Kansas City Northeast

William Chrisman at Smithville

WEEK 3

Friday, Sept. 10

Blue Springs at Staley

Blue Springs South at Park Hill

Fort Osage at North Kansas City

Park Hill South at Grain Valley

Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

Oak Grove at Center

Pembroke Hill vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit High School

Oak Park at Truman

Van Horn at Kansas City Southeast

William Chrisman at Raytown

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 16

Hogan Prep at Van Horn

Friday, Sept. 17

Blue Springs at Park Hill

Rockhurst at Blue Springs South

Raytown at Fort Osage

Truman at Grain Valley

Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

Odessa at Oak Grove

Tipton vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit High School

Park Hill South at William Chrisman

WEEK 5

Thursday, Sept. 23

Van Horn at Lincoln Prep

Friday, Sept. 24

Liberty North at Blue Springs

Blue Springs South at Liberty

Fort Osage at Belton

Grain Valley at Kearney

Lee’s Summit North at Blue Valley (Kan.) North

William Chrisman at Truman

Saturday, Sept. 25

Noon – St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Central

WEEK 6

Friday, Oct. 1

Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs

Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

Fort Osage at Grain Valley

Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

Truman at Van Horn

William Chrisman at Raytown South

Saturday, Oct. 2

1 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Diamond

WEEK 7

Friday, Oct. 8

Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

Blue Springs South at Fort Osage

Grain Valley at William Chrisman

Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North

Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Southeast

Belton at Truman

Summit Christian Academy at Van Horn

WEEK 8

Friday, Oct. 15

Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

Fort Osage at Truman

Raytown at Grain Valley

Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

Harrisonville at Oak Grove

Hogan Prep vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit West High School

Van Horn at University Academy

Belton at William Chrisman

WEEK 9

Friday, Oct. 22

Blue Springs at Rockhurst

Liberty North at Blue Springs South

Grain Valley at Belton

William Chrisman at Fort Osage

Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

Warrensburg at Oak Grove

Windsor vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit North High School

ruman at Raytown

Pembroke Hill at Van Horn

WEEK 10

Friday, Oct. 29

First round of district play