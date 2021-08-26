A look at the high school football week-by-week schedule for Eastern Jackson County

Fort Osage defenders Daniel Tapusoa (16), Gavin Gilliam (24), David Jacquez and Ryan Thorpe (27) all swarm for a gang tackle on North Kansas City's J'Len Friar as Friar loses his helmet in a game last season.

The 2021 Eastern Jackson County high school football schedule has already seen some changes before the teams have even kicked off.

Fort Osage was supposed to play Kearney in its season opener but Kearney bowed out over COVID-19 concerns. When St. Joseph Central lost its opponent, Ruskin, also to COVID-19, Fort Osage and Central worked it out to meet in Week 1.

Oak Grove's schedule was reduced to eight regular season games before district when MRVC West member Clinton decided to opt out of the varsity season in 2021 due to a lack of interest from students.

So now instead of a game on Sept. 24 at Clinton, the Panthers will receive a bye.

Here is the week-by-week schedule for all 10 area teams:

2021 EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY WEEK-BY-WEEK SCHEDULE 

(All Games 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

(Schedules subject to change)

WEEK 1 

Friday, Aug. 27 

Blue Springs at Liberty 

Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South 

St. Joseph Central at Fort Osage 

Smithville at Grain Valley 

Lawson at Oak Grove 

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy 

Truman at Grandview 

Winnetonka at William Chrisman 

Saturday, Aug. 28 

11 a.m. — Kansas City East at Van Horn 

WEEK 2 

Friday, Sept. 3 

Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs 

Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South 

Staley at Fort Osage 

Grain Valley at Oak Park 

Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit 

Oak Grove at Richmond 

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X

Truman at Winnetonka 

Van Horn at Kansas City Northeast 

William Chrisman at Smithville 

WEEK 3 

Friday, Sept. 10 

Blue Springs at Staley 

Blue Springs South at Park Hill 

Fort Osage at North Kansas City 

Park Hill South at Grain Valley 

Liberty at Lee’s Summit North 

Oak Grove at Center 

Pembroke Hill vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit High School

Oak Park at Truman 

Van Horn at Kansas City Southeast 

William Chrisman at Raytown 

WEEK 4 

Thursday, Sept. 16 

Hogan Prep at Van Horn 

Friday, Sept. 17 

Blue Springs at Park Hill 

Rockhurst at Blue Springs South 

Raytown at Fort Osage 

Truman at Grain Valley 

Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North 

Odessa at Oak Grove 

Tipton vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit High School

Park Hill South at William Chrisman 

WEEK 5 

Thursday, Sept. 23 

Van Horn at Lincoln Prep 

Friday, Sept. 24 

Liberty North at Blue Springs 

Blue Springs South at Liberty 

Fort Osage at Belton 

Grain Valley at Kearney 

Lee’s Summit North at Blue Valley (Kan.) North 

William Chrisman at Truman

Saturday, Sept. 25

Noon – St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Central

WEEK 6 

Friday, Oct. 1 

Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs 

Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South 

Fort Osage at Grain Valley 

Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove 

Truman at Van Horn 

William Chrisman at Raytown South 

Saturday, Oct. 2 

1 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Diamond 

WEEK 7 

Friday, Oct. 8 

Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West 

Blue Springs South at Fort Osage 

Grain Valley at William Chrisman 

Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North 

Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs 

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Southeast

Belton at Truman 

Summit Christian Academy at Van Horn 

WEEK 8 

Friday, Oct. 15 

Blue Springs South at Blue Springs 

Fort Osage at Truman 

Raytown at Grain Valley 

Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North 

Harrisonville at Oak Grove 

Hogan Prep vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit West High School

Van Horn at University Academy 

Belton at William Chrisman 

WEEK 9 

Friday, Oct. 22 

Blue Springs at Rockhurst 

Liberty North at Blue Springs South 

Grain Valley at Belton 

William Chrisman at Fort Osage 

Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West 

Warrensburg at Oak Grove

Windsor vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit North High School

ruman at Raytown 

Pembroke Hill at Van Horn 

WEEK 10 

Friday, Oct. 29 

First round of district play 