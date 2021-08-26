A look at the high school football week-by-week schedule for Eastern Jackson County
The 2021 Eastern Jackson County high school football schedule has already seen some changes before the teams have even kicked off.
Fort Osage was supposed to play Kearney in its season opener but Kearney bowed out over COVID-19 concerns. When St. Joseph Central lost its opponent, Ruskin, also to COVID-19, Fort Osage and Central worked it out to meet in Week 1.
Oak Grove's schedule was reduced to eight regular season games before district when MRVC West member Clinton decided to opt out of the varsity season in 2021 due to a lack of interest from students.
So now instead of a game on Sept. 24 at Clinton, the Panthers will receive a bye.
Here is the week-by-week schedule for all 10 area teams:
2021 EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY WEEK-BY-WEEK SCHEDULE
(All Games 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
(Schedules subject to change)
WEEK 1
Friday, Aug. 27
Blue Springs at Liberty
Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South
St. Joseph Central at Fort Osage
Smithville at Grain Valley
Lawson at Oak Grove
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy
Truman at Grandview
Winnetonka at William Chrisman
Saturday, Aug. 28
11 a.m. — Kansas City East at Van Horn
More:Here are The Examiner's Top 25 high school football players in Eastern Jackson County
WEEK 2
Friday, Sept. 3
Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South
Staley at Fort Osage
Grain Valley at Oak Park
Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit
Oak Grove at Richmond
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X
Truman at Winnetonka
Van Horn at Kansas City Northeast
William Chrisman at Smithville
WEEK 3
Friday, Sept. 10
Blue Springs at Staley
Blue Springs South at Park Hill
Fort Osage at North Kansas City
Park Hill South at Grain Valley
Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
Oak Grove at Center
Pembroke Hill vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit High School
Oak Park at Truman
Van Horn at Kansas City Southeast
William Chrisman at Raytown
WEEK 4
Thursday, Sept. 16
Hogan Prep at Van Horn
Friday, Sept. 17
Blue Springs at Park Hill
Rockhurst at Blue Springs South
Raytown at Fort Osage
Truman at Grain Valley
Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North
Odessa at Oak Grove
Tipton vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit High School
Park Hill South at William Chrisman
WEEK 5
Thursday, Sept. 23
Van Horn at Lincoln Prep
Friday, Sept. 24
Liberty North at Blue Springs
Blue Springs South at Liberty
Fort Osage at Belton
Grain Valley at Kearney
Lee’s Summit North at Blue Valley (Kan.) North
William Chrisman at Truman
Saturday, Sept. 25
Noon – St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Central
WEEK 6
Friday, Oct. 1
Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs
Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South
Fort Osage at Grain Valley
Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove
Truman at Van Horn
William Chrisman at Raytown South
Saturday, Oct. 2
1 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Diamond
WEEK 7
Friday, Oct. 8
Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
Blue Springs South at Fort Osage
Grain Valley at William Chrisman
Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North
Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Southeast
Belton at Truman
Summit Christian Academy at Van Horn
WEEK 8
Friday, Oct. 15
Blue Springs South at Blue Springs
Fort Osage at Truman
Raytown at Grain Valley
Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
Harrisonville at Oak Grove
Hogan Prep vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit West High School
Van Horn at University Academy
Belton at William Chrisman
WEEK 9
Friday, Oct. 22
Blue Springs at Rockhurst
Liberty North at Blue Springs South
Grain Valley at Belton
William Chrisman at Fort Osage
Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West
Warrensburg at Oak Grove
Windsor vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit North High School
ruman at Raytown
Pembroke Hill at Van Horn
WEEK 10
Friday, Oct. 29
First round of district play