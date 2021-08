High school football Week 1 schedule, scores

The Examiner

EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, AUG. 27

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Smithville at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Lawson at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Summit Christian Academy at Raytown South High School

7 p.m. — Truman at Grandview

7 p.m. — Winnetonka at William Chrisman

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

11 a.m. — Kansas City East vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School