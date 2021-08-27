Lee's Summit North looks for more after shaky finish in win over Blue Springs South

Bill Althaus

The Examiner/USA Today Network

Cayden Green will never be disappointed following a victory.

But Friday night at Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium, the massive junior – one of the most highly recruited offensive linemen in the nation – simply shook his head following a 28-10 victory over host Blue Springs South.

"We have to finish our games – we have to finish strong, and we didn't do that tonight.

"That's what cost us last year, and it's something that I know will be addressed. Hey, that's a good Blue Springs South team and they won the second half, and you have to give them credit for that. We had a great first half but we have to do better in the second half the rest of the season if we're going to achieve our goals."

Coach Jamar Mozee, whose Broncos built a 28-0 halftime lead, agreed after his team opened with that victory over the Suburban Big Eight rival Jaguars.

"I was so pleased with the first half," Mozee said. "We played a strong first half, especially since it was just our first game of the season. We did not have a strong second half, and we'll look at the film and get after it. I promise you, we will be ready next week."

Broncos quarterback Tre Baker, who finished 8 of 11 passing for 132 yards and two touchdowns, was not happy with the sloppy finish.

"We had a lot of penalties the second half, and we had a lot of guys cramping up out there – and I'm not using that as excuse for us not scoring the second half," Baker said.

"It was a game of two halves, and we won the first half 28-0 and they won the second 10-0. We had trouble last year in the fourth quarter and that was a big reason we were 4-6 when we expected to have a much better season. But this is the first game. Coach Mozee and his staff will figure it all out and we'll be ready next week."

He paused for a moment to congratulate teammate Devin Blayney, who had two receptions for 71 yards and a score.

"Devin was great tonight – he made two big catches," Baker said, "and we won. So you can't be too disappointed. We just want to play up to our potential every game this season."

The Broncos took a 7-0 lead at 2:16 of the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Quincey Baker.

A 38-yard punt return by Blayney set up the second score, a 31-yard pass from Baker to Isaiah Mozee, the head coach's freshman son, at 10:01 of the second quarter.

The Broncos scored 21 points in the second quarter as Tanner Howes scored on a 32-yard run and Baker hit Blayney on a 58-yard bomb.

Meanwhile, North's defense kept the Jaguars off the scoreboard for the first two quarters, which pleased senior defensive back Dewuan Mack, who made big play after big play.

"We did really well the first half," Mack said, "then didn't play as well the second half. But we'll get that fixed. There has been so much hype this season, it's just great to get out of here with a W."

Blue Springs South coach Matt Klein said he can take many positives away from the opener, including a strong second half.

"We can take the momentum we had in the second half and carry it over to our next game," Klein said. "We made some adjustments at half, but our guys just came out and played better the second half, and that's encouraging, because North is a very good team with a lot of size."

Quarterback Cash Parker finished the night 9 of 22 for 49 yards and hit senior tight end Luke Seib for a 4-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left in the game.

"What was important to us was playing well the second half, especially the fourth quarter," Parker said. "We struggled in the fourth quarter last year, and that's something we don't want to do this season. We didn't win the game, but there were a lot of positives out there tonight."

Seib, who finished with six receptions for 33 yards, added, "I think we showed what kind of team we are – what we are capable of doing – in the second half. It was important to score a touchdown, and we were able to do it."

While the Broncos have one of the biggest offensive lines in the state, it was the Jaguars who won the rushing war with 30 attempts for 168 yards. North had 37 attempts for 150 yards, but Mozee put in his second-tier players in the fourth quarter.

South's Theodis Thomas had 18 carries for 81 yards and North's Quincey Baker finished with nine carries for 64 yards.