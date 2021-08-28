Blue Springs stages furious comeback only to fall short to Liberty in OT

Andy Meyer

PrepsKC Staff Writer

LIBERTY – Backs against the wall, Blue Springs staged an incredible comeback effort in its season opener, making play after play and even scoring a touchdown with one second remaining in regulation to force overtime.

But the Wildcats fell just short against Liberty, 43-42, when Blue Jays quarterback Tyler Lininger snuck across the goal line for a two-point conversion to close out an instant classic between Class 6 district rivals.

Despite the loss, Blue Springs coach David White said he was impressed by his team’s resiliency and effort from start to finish and looks forward to building on the many positives he saw.

“If you want to talk about development, you couldn’t ask for a better effort in that regard,” White said.

The Wildcats (0-1) also couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game against a Liberty team that ranked as one of the top teams in the Kansas City area this preseason.

Making his first start, sophomore quarterback Sal Caldarella opened the scoring late in the first quarter when he kept it himself for a 20-yard touchdown run. On the next drive, he completed a picture-perfect fade route to Ike Ezeogu that put Blue Springs in front 14-0.

That’s when the proceedings swung in Liberty’s favor. The Blue Jays reeled off a 35-6 run over the next two-plus quarters, largely fueled by a powerful run game led by Wentric Williams III. The senior standout scored three touchdowns and tallied 295 rushing yards that put Liberty in control down the stretch.

“We made mistakes at the beginning, and we never let that bring us down because we have faith in ourselves. And we have faith in each other,” Williams said. “… We never got down once. We always believed.”

Despite being on the wrong end of the momentum, Blue Springs still showed sparks of its explosive potential. Calvin Griffin reeled off an incredible kickoff return for a touchdown that was called back for a block in the back near midfield.

Still, the Wildcats capitalized on that opportunity on the ensuing drive when running back Kyle Bruce showed off some nifty footwork and speed on the way to a 62-yard touchdown run.

Caldarella kept his team in the game by tossing a 14-yard touchdown to Dalesean Staley in the fourth quarter. The sophomore went on to finish with 154 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with 60 rushing yards and a rushing score in an impressive debut.

“I’m really proud of him. For a sophomore, he did a great job leading up to the game,” White said. “There were a couple of sophomore plays, but other than that, you can’t ask for better from him.

“And he’s got the respect of every kid in that locker room.”

Trailing by a touchdown late in the game, the Wildcats blocked a field goal attempt and took possession with 3:34 remaining in regulation. Caldarella then engineered a phenomenal, 75-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown pass to Jaxson McIntyre with one second left on the clock.

Blue Springs took possession to begin overtime and needed only three plays to score a touchdown on Bruce’s second rushing score of the game. The senior tailback turned in an impressive performance with 166 yards and two touchdowns on just 18 carries, while Calvin Griffin went for 73 rushing yards, as well.

Bruce’s second rushing score capped a run by the Wildcats, who benefited from a huge surge in momentum during the fourth quarter and overtime.

But on Liberty’s overtime drive, Lininger threw a touchdown pass to Ricky Ahumaraeze and then snuck into the end zone on a 2-point conversion that lifted the Blue Jays to the win.

“I just felt like there was a point in the game where it was our best chance to win the football game was to go for it,” Liberty coach Chad Frigon said. “We felt like once we got into overtime, that was going to be the plan.”

Despite the loss, White said he saw a lot of encouraging aspects from his team, especially during the late 21-0 surge that saw them take the lead in overtime. He looks forward to building on that momentum during next week’s game against defending state champion Raymore-Peculiar.

“I just knew that our kids just found that confidence,” White said. “It was just that one little play here or there.”