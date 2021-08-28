Fort Osage unleashes offensive weapons in season-opening romp

Derek Wiley

Special to The Examiner

Fort Osage has no shortage of playmakers.

The Indians showed that in a 61-21 season opening romp over Saint Joseph Central Friday night at home.

“We’ve got a lot of weapons,” Fort Osage coach Brock Bult said. “They’re all over the place. They’re all buying in right now and they understand if one is having a big night then it’s going to open it up for them. We just keep feeding off of each other and growing.”

Javen Hall was the first Fort Osage player to make his presence known on offense.

The senior running back, who finished with 84 yards on 10 carries, scored the Indians’ first points of the season on a 10-yard run with 7:30 remaining in the first quarter.

Hall’s success then opened up the passing game as Fort Osage quarterback Greg Menne connected with receiver Larenzo Fenner for touchdowns of 31 and 38 yards.

“Teams can’t just lock in on one player,” said Fenner, who caught four passes for 118 yards, all in the first half. “We’ve got more of a variety and more threats that can score.”

To begin his second season as Fort Osage’s starting quarterback, Menne completed 6 of 8 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 58 yards and two scores.

“I couldn’t be any more happier to play with the guys I play with now,” said Menne. “It makes my job a lot easier. It makes everything a lot smoother.”

With Fort Osage leading 31-14 at halftime, Menne mostly handed the ball off in the second half.

Senior Corey Olvera finished with 115 yards rushing on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns in the third quarter.

Fort Osage kicker Xander Shepherd, a sophomore, was a perfect 8-for-8 on extra points and also added a 39-yard field goal.

The Indians forced four turnovers. Daniel Tapusoa and Linus Velder each recovered a fumble. Roman Tillmon recovered a squib kick and Landon Lamb had an interception.

With the Fort Osage already holding a commanding 54-21 lead in the fourth quarter, Ryver Peppers made the most of his first varsity carry. The freshman tiptoed down the sideline and then out-ran the Central defense for a 92-yard touchdown with 6:43 remaining.

“We know what he can do,” Bult said of Peppers. “We’ve seen it. We know how explosive he is, how fast. That didn’t shock us.”

Peppers had another long touchdown run called back for a holding penalty. Fenner also had a touchdown on a kick return negated by a penalty.

“We actually let a couple of big plays get away,” Bult said. “The good news is we’ve got room to improve. We already told them you’re going to feel better now than when you go home after film tonight. There were a lot of mistakes for us to clean up and get better at.”

But the 40-point victory was a strong start for a Fort Osage team that finished 3-7 last season.

“We came out and we had a chip on our shoulder,” Menne said. “I feel like we’re going to have a chip on our shoulder all year long. Let’s see how far we can ride this thing.”

The Indians host Staley next Friday at 7 p.m. in another non-conference contest.

“We’ve been putting in the work in the offseason and it’s paying off now,” Fenner said. “We’re ready to work.”