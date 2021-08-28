Grain Valley football doomed by mistakes early and often in season opening loss to Smithville

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

For the first time in a handful of years, Grain Valley won’t be breaking down an opening-week win when watching game film.

The streak of five straight wins in Week 1 for the Eagles ended with a 42-3 home loss to Smithville Friday at Moody Murry Memorial Stadium.

The Eagles were coming off a Class 5 state quarterfinal run last year but knew they had some key pieces to replace when this year started. However, there were nine total returning starters on both sides of the ball.

“Based on what we saw in the jamboree we didn’t expect this,” Grain Valley coach David Allie said. “We played like we were inexperienced and we beat ourselves quite a bit.”

The inexperience showed up in the first drive and reared its head occasionally, which helped the Warriors build a 28-0 lead at halftime.

The Eagles won the opening toss but deferred and troubles started from there. Grain Valley jumped offsides on the first play and when Smithville threw an incomplete pass that would set up third down, an unsportsmanlike penalty on Grain Valley turned into a first down and a new set of plays.

“We couldn’t get out of our own way, that is one thing with inexperience, you can’t commit unforced errors and we did that,” Allie said. “That was one goal we have that wasn’t accomplished.”

Smithville, a Class 4 state semifinalist last season, scored on the first drive and then Grain Valley went three-and-out. Down 14-0, the Eagles had another short possession, which started with an offsides call on what was a nice run by quarterback Caleb Larson.

Two incomplete passes were sandwiched around a run for zero yards on a drive that ended on a punt from the end zone. However, Austin Schmitt booted the ball and it rolled all the way to the Smithville 19.

“We got behind the chains and got predictable,” Allie said.

Smithville dominated the time of possession in the first half and limited the Eagles to only 12 plays. Late in the second quarter, the Eagles looked to have forced a three-and-out but then another penalty aided Smithville. A roughing the punter penalty gave Smithville more plays that led to another touchdown.

“They are explosive and they got a lot of speed but they got a lot of new players,” Smithville coach Jason Ambroson said. “We wanted to put pressure on them and get ahead. They gave us the ball and we made a couple big plays on the first drive. That allowed us to get in a rhythm and score and we got the second score and our kids were like, ‘OK, we know where we are,’ and that put pressure on them.”

Grain Valley got its initial first down of the game with 7 minutes, 19 seconds left in the third quarter. The only points for the home team came in the fourth quarter when Schmitt booted a 35-yard field goal.

The Eagles travel to north Kansas City next week to face Oak Park, which is coming off a 42-21 loss to Lee’s Summit in Week 1.

“The idea is we’ve got a lot of improvement to do and they understand that,” Allie said. “This is a good group and they believe and they understand. They understand the process and we had a pretty good process up until now. But we’ve got to go back.”