Van Horn manhandles KC East in opener

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Van Horn head coach Roshaad Byrd has been with the football program for four years and is in his first year leading the team.

In that time, he’s never seen a Falcons team have more size than it does now. On the offensive and defensive line, Van Horn does not have a starter shorter than 6-foot or one that weighs less 250 pounds.

The Falcons’ size advantage was evident in their season opener against Kansas City East. They dominated in the trenches from start to finish and even had the turbo clock going in the second period on the way to a 56-0 drubbing of the Bears at Independence All-School Stadium.

Van Horn had several runs in which its running backs were able to run 10 yards or more without being touched. First-year starter David Lewis can attest to that. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound running back had 43 yards on seven carries and two scores.

“It was really the blocking. If I didn’t have blocking, I wouldn’t be able to run,” Lewis said. “Our offensive line is big, but we can always get better. Everyone did well on offense and defense.”

Byrd said he was impressed with Lewis.

“When I first saw David, I joked with him and said, ‘I am glad Alabama let us borrow their running back,’” Byrd said. “He’s a really big guy and he’s one of the captains for us. We know he is special. He is a natural running back.”

The overall team performance was so dominant that Byrd was able to rotate four running backs and four quarterbacks. Starting quarterback Demarcus Penson along with backups Andrew Murphy, Calvin Beard and Trey Matney all saw playing time. At running back, Lamonte Belshe, Jaden Terrell and Sammie Bailey all got at least one carry.

Belshe added 65 yards on five carries and two TDs and Bailey had 31 yards on five carries and a touchdown. Penson broke off a 60-yard scoring run midway through the first period as well.

“In order to build a program, I think it’s essential to play those younger guys and get them as much experience as they can,” Byrd said. “We were able to do that today.”

And not only was the running game dominant for the Falcons, the passing game was equally impressive. Especially from the arm of Murphy, who showed that he has some zip to his passes. He hit wide receiver Ryan Shawver in stride for a 41-yard scoring pass in the first period and he ended up completing all three of his passes for 63 yards. Matney and Beard also completed one pass each.

“Andrew Murphy is also a really good pitcher for us,” Byrd said. “He has a really strong arm. When he makes the right decision, the ball comes out well and he makes the perfect pass. I am looking forward to seeing what he can do moving forward.”

The Falcons dominated on defense, also, holding the Bears to minus-9 yards rushing and just 9 yards passing. Van Horn forced three turnovers, which included two fumble recoveries from sophomore defensive lineman CJ Nelson, one of which he returned for a 22-yard touchdown after a strip sack from sophomore defensive lineman Julian Johnson.

“I don’t think our defensive intensity was as high as it could have been, it’s been better in practice,” Nelson said.

Van Horn will now turn its attention to Kansas City Northeast, which lost to Cameron 34-0 in its opener.