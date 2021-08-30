Week 2 high school football schedule for Eastern Jackson County
The Examiner
Here is the schedule for high school footall for Week 2 in Eastern Jackson County:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Staley at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Oak Park
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Richmond
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X
7 p.m. — Truman at Winnetonka
7 p.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City Northeast
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Smithville