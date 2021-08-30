Who are the top high school football performers from Week 1?

The Examiner

Several Eastern Jackson County high school football players came up with top performances from Week 1 of the season Friday and Saturday.

Here are some of the top performances of the week:

OFFENSE

• Anthony Miller, William Chrisman: 25 carries, 241 yards, 3 TDs in 37-19 win over Winnetonka

• Sal Caldarella, Blue Springs: 14-26, 153 yards, 3 TDs passing; 14 carries, 61 yards, 1 TD rushing in 43-42 overtime loss to Liberty

• Kyle Bruce, Blue Springs: 18 carries, 166 yards, 2 TDs, including a 62-yard scoring run in 43-42 overtime loss to Liberty

• Larenzo Fenner, Fort Osage: 4 receptions, 118 yards, 2 TDs in 61-21 win over St. Joseph Central

• Greg Menne, Fort Osage: 6-8, 140 yards, 2 TDs passing; 58 yards, 2 TDs rushing in 61-21 win over St. Joseph Central

• Brendan Griffin, Oak Grove: 7 carries, 113 yards, 2 TDs in 49-0 win over Lawson

• Corey Olvera, Fort Osage: 22 carries, 115 yards, 2 TDs in 61-21 win over St. Joseph Central

• Carson Smith, Oak Grove: 7 carries, 63 yards, 150 yards on five punt returns in 49-0 win over Lawson

• Tre Baker, Lee's Summit North: 8-11 passing, 132 yards, 2 TDs in 28-10 win over Blue Springs South

• Devin Blayney, Lee's Summit North: 2 receptions, 71 yards, TD, 38-yard punt return in 28-10 win over Blue Springs South

• Lamonte Belshe, Van Horn: 5 carries, 65 yards, 2 TDs in 56-0 win over Kansas City East

• David Lewis, Van Horn: 7 carries, 43 yards, 2 TDs in 56-0 win over Kansas City East

• Xander Shepherd, Fort Osage: 8-8 on PATs, 39-yard field goal in 61-21 win over St. Joseph Central.

• Javen Hall, Fort Osage: 10 carries, 84 yards, 1 TD in 61-21 win over St. Joseph Central

DEFENSE

• CJ Nelson, Van Horn: 2 fumble recoveries, including one returned 22 yards for a touchdown in 56-0 win over Kansas City East.

• Nathan Campos, William Chrisman: 14 tackles (8 solo), 1 interception, 1 tackle for loss in 37-19 win over Winnetonka

• Zander Brinegar, Oak Grove: 9 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack in 49-0 win over Lawson.

• Caleb Groff, Oak Grove: 5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss in 49-0 win over Lawson

• Sir'Rahn Felix, William Chrisman: 5 tackles, 1 interception returned for a touchdown in 37-19 win over Winnetonka

Don't see your team here? Have coach submit other nominees to Karl Zinke at karl.zinke@examiner.net.