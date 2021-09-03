Here are the top performers in Week 2 of Eastern Jackson County high school football

The Examiner

Here are the top performers in Week 2 in Eastern Jackson County high school football:

OFFENSE

• Caleb Larson, Grain Valley: 12 carries, 149 yards (12.4 average), 3 TDs; 4-9 passing, 45 yards in 35-14 win over Oak Park.

• D.J. Harris, Grain Valley: 8 carries, 65 yards (8.1 average), 1 TD in 35-14 win over Oak Park.

DEFENSE

• Keagan Hart, Grain Valley: 6 tackles, 1 interception in 35-14 win over Oak Park.